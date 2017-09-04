Coface appoints Bhavesh Patel as Country Manager for India

Bangkok--4 Sep--Coface

Coface announces the appointment of Bhavesh Patel as Country Manager of Coface in India effective from 1 September. Bhavesh succeeds Samuel Jesuratnam who has been appointed as Country Manager of Coface in Singapore.

Bhavesh will be based in Mumbai. He will manage the operation and business development of trade credit insurance services business in India.

Bhavesh has 29 years of experience in non-life insurance across various lines, both broking and underwriting, with specialization in the areas of trade credit & political Risks, financial lines, casualty, aviation & project Insurance.

During his career, he has headed commercial underwriting for the Gerling NCM joint venture with the New India Assurance Company followed by heading Reinsurance operations for ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and managing the trade credit, liabilities & aviation underwriting and business development for ICICI Lombard.

Before joining Coface, Bhavesh was Senior Vice President of Marsh India, a member of the Executive Leadership Team, having Management responsibility of FINPRO, crisis & casualty, trade & structured credit, political risks and claims advocacy practices of Marsh India.

'Bhavesh is one of the most experience trade credit insurance professionals in India. He brings to us a strong relationship network and also a very deep understanding of products and strategies in this sector. I am looking forward to working with him. He will be a strong addition to Coface's regional leadership team and will enable us to further strengthen our business of protecting our clients in India from risk of default by buyers as both domestic and global trade in India expands.' said Bhupesh Gupta, CEO of Coface in Asia Pacific Region.

Coface set up its subsidiary Coface India Credit Management Services Ltd. in India in 2001. Coface has been developing Trade Credit Insurance (domestic & exports) with 4 local partners - ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Iffco Tokio General Insurance, Bharti AXA General Insurance and Universal Sompo General Insurance.