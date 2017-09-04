Photo Release: Exclusive Event Sulwhasoo Holistic Beauty Workshop at Centre Point Serviced Apartment Thong Lo.General Press Releases Monday September 4, 2017 13:57
"Khun Saisunee Supakkanchanakul (1st from the right), Executive Assistant Manager, and Khun Sitapat Piyapatkraikul (1st from the left), Director of Sales of Centre Point Serviced Apartment Thong Lo, recently announced the launch of "Sulwhasoo Holistic Beauty Workshop" to welcome the hotel's corporate clients and executive agencies to participate in our exclusive workshop at Centre Point Serviced Apartment Thong Lo.
Our guests enjoyed learning how to take care of their own skin, how to perform a facial massage using the best products and in the correct way with guidance from Professional Trainers: Khun Harudee Vorapongpisut (2nd from the right) Brand General Manager and Khun Atipa Singalavanij (2nd from the left) Training Manager from Sulwhasoo.
Sulwhasoo is a premium, luxury Korean brand that creates holistic skin and beauty care treatments based on traditional Korean formulas. We had a lot of fun and got some new ideas for better circulation and a radiant face. Sulwhasoo's premium gifts, face treatment vouchers, a THB 5,000 gift card and big prizes were offered as lucky draw.
