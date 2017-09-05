Photo Release: 5 steel companies organize the 10th Kon-lek Mini Marathon

Bangkok--5 Sep--Sahaviriya Steel Industries

Five steel companies – Sahaviriya Steel Industries PLC (SSI), Thai Cold Roll Steel Sheet Public Company Limited (TCRSS), NS Blue Scope (Thailand) Limited (NS Blue Scope), NS-Siam United Steel Co., Ltd (SUS), JFE Steel Galvanizing (Thailand) Company Limited (JSGT) – together held a press conference on the 10th Kon-lek Mini Marathon 2015, raising funds to support organizations for the underprivileged nationwide.

The event will be held on Saturday 16 September 2017, at 5.00 A.M. at Smiling Sun Ground, Lumpini Park. For more details, please contact Jog and Joy at tel: 02-741-1900 or visitwww.JogAndJoy.com