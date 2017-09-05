Photo Release: 5 steel companies organize the 10th Kon-lek Mini Marathon

Photo Release: 5 steel companies organize the 10th Kon-lek Mini MarathonGeneral Press Releases Tuesday September 5, 2017 12:02
Five steel companies – Sahaviriya Steel Industries PLC (SSI), Thai Cold Roll Steel Sheet Public Company Limited (TCRSS), NS Blue Scope (Thailand) Limited (NS Blue Scope), NS-Siam United Steel Co., Ltd (SUS), JFE Steel Galvanizing (Thailand) Company Limited (JSGT) – together held a press conference on the 10th Kon-lek Mini Marathon 2015, raising funds to support organizations for the underprivileged nationwide.
