Photo Release: 5 steel companies organize the 10th Kon-lek Mini Marathon

General Press Releases Tuesday September 5, 2017 12:02
Bangkok--5 Sep--Sahaviriya Steel Industries

Five steel companies – Sahaviriya Steel Industries PLC (SSI), Thai Cold Roll Steel Sheet Public Company Limited (TCRSS), NS Blue Scope (Thailand) Limited (NS Blue Scope), NS-Siam United Steel Co., Ltd (SUS), JFE Steel Galvanizing (Thailand) Company Limited (JSGT) – together held a press conference on the 10th Kon-lek Mini Marathon 2015, raising funds to support organizations for the underprivileged nationwide.

The event will be held on Saturday 16 September 2017, at 5.00 A.M. at Smiling Sun Ground, Lumpini Park. For more details, please contact Jog and Joy at tel: 02-741-1900 or visitwww.JogAndJoy.com

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: 5 steel companies organize the 10th Kon-lek Mini Marathon

Five steel companies – Sahaviriya Steel Industries PLC (SSI), Thai Cold Roll Steel Sheet Public Company Limited (TCRSS), NS Blue Scope (Thailand) Limited (NS Blue Scope), NS-Siam United Steel Co., Ltd (SUS), JFE Steel Galvanizing (Thailand) Company...

Octopus Carpaccio Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi

This September, California Steak Restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi recommends you to try our monthly special dish "Octopus Carpaccio". Imported Octopus from Hokkaido is incredibly sweet when served fresh with olive oil. Make this semi–fusion...

Khiri Travel Opens Office in Hoi An, Vietnam

Hoi An heritage attractions now feature strongly in Khiri Travel's signature itineraries for Vietnam Khiri Travel Vietnam has opened a new office in Hoi An, on the central coast of Vietnam. The office, which opened 1 September, is Khiri Travel's third in...

Intouch Holdings, through venture capital arm InVent, leads Series A round of end-to-end event management platform, Event Pop

Intouch Holdings Public Company Limited (SET: INTUCH), through venture capital arm InVent, leads a Series A financing round of Event Pop Holdings Pte. Ltd., Thailand's leading end-to-end event management platform under the brand "Event Pop". This is a...

CLAMS MUSSELS ALL THE WAY AT FLAVORS, RENAISSANCE BANGKOK RATCHAPRASONG HOTEL

Board upon a phenomenal tasting journey at one of Bangkok's best dining venue Flavors as the restaurant presents gems of the season "Clams & Mussels", a special dining promotion that is absolutely irresistible. Throughout September and October, there...

Related Topics

Sahaviriya Steel Industries Steel Industries Sahaviriya Steel Mini Marathon ingthailand industries Sahaviriya bluescope Release: Thailand