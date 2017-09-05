CLAMS MUSSELS ALL THE WAY AT FLAVORS, RENAISSANCE BANGKOK RATCHAPRASONG HOTEL

General Press Releases Tuesday September 5, 2017 10:10
Bangkok--5 Sep--Renaissance Hotels

Board upon a phenomenal tasting journey at one of Bangkok's best dining venue Flavors as the restaurant presents gems of the season "Clams & Mussels", a special dining promotion that is absolutely irresistible.

Throughout September and October, there is no better place to spend your weekend dinner than at Flavors with the latest offer of "Clams & Mussels" imported-fresh right from the ocean. Look forward to the best selection of plump, juicy New Zealand and Black Atlantic Mussels alongside all imaginable variety of freshest clams - coming complete with sauce and condiments. Meanwhile, the restaurant will also delight you with delectable "Clams & Mussels" dishes made exclusively with the best ingredients. Menu highlights range from a comforting choice of White wine and tomato steamed mussels and Grilled clams with lemon-garlic oil to more creative variation of sauteed with peanut and spring onion butter.

Savor the taste of fresh "Clams & Mussels" as part of Flavors' popular dinner buffet every Friday and Saturday. Also on the mouth-watering offer is a premium selection of seafood specialties straight from the grill in addition to delicious desserts.

"Clams & Mussels"
Available for dinner every Friday and Saturday dinner throughout September and October 2017 – priced at Baht 2,100++ per person.
Find us on the M floor, Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel.
For more information or reservations, please call 0.2125.5010.

Latest Press Release

Octopus Carpaccio Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi

This September, California Steak Restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi recommends you to try our monthly special dish "Octopus Carpaccio". Imported Octopus from Hokkaido is incredibly sweet when served fresh with olive oil. Make this semi–fusion...

Khiri Travel Opens Office in Hoi An, Vietnam

Hoi An heritage attractions now feature strongly in Khiri Travel's signature itineraries for Vietnam Khiri Travel Vietnam has opened a new office in Hoi An, on the central coast of Vietnam. The office, which opened 1 September, is Khiri Travel's third in...

Intouch Holdings, through venture capital arm InVent, leads Series A round of end-to-end event management platform, Event Pop

Intouch Holdings Public Company Limited (SET: INTUCH), through venture capital arm InVent, leads a Series A financing round of Event Pop Holdings Pte. Ltd., Thailand's leading end-to-end event management platform under the brand "Event Pop". This is a...

CLAMS MUSSELS ALL THE WAY AT FLAVORS, RENAISSANCE BANGKOK RATCHAPRASONG HOTEL

Board upon a phenomenal tasting journey at one of Bangkok's best dining venue Flavors as the restaurant presents gems of the season "Clams & Mussels", a special dining promotion that is absolutely irresistible. Throughout September and October, there...

Chicken Promotion at Silver Waves Chinese Restaurant, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

Our apologies for the terrible pun but you're in for a lucky treat this September at Silver Waves Chinese Restaurant on the 36th floor when Chef Wilach and his team will be showing off their not inconsiderable culinary skills and bringing you his...

Related Topics

Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel RATCHAPRASONG HOTEL Renaissance Bangkok Renaissance Hotels RENAISSANCE HOTEL Ratchaprasong Renaissance Throughout Best dining Restaurant