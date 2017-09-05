CLAMS MUSSELS ALL THE WAY AT FLAVORS, RENAISSANCE BANGKOK RATCHAPRASONG HOTEL

Bangkok--5 Sep--Renaissance Hotels

Board upon a phenomenal tasting journey at one of Bangkok's best dining venue Flavors as the restaurant presents gems of the season "Clams & Mussels", a special dining promotion that is absolutely irresistible.

Throughout September and October, there is no better place to spend your weekend dinner than at Flavors with the latest offer of "Clams & Mussels" imported-fresh right from the ocean. Look forward to the best selection of plump, juicy New Zealand and Black Atlantic Mussels alongside all imaginable variety of freshest clams - coming complete with sauce and condiments. Meanwhile, the restaurant will also delight you with delectable "Clams & Mussels" dishes made exclusively with the best ingredients. Menu highlights range from a comforting choice of White wine and tomato steamed mussels and Grilled clams with lemon-garlic oil to more creative variation of sauteed with peanut and spring onion butter.

Savor the taste of fresh "Clams & Mussels" as part of Flavors' popular dinner buffet every Friday and Saturday. Also on the mouth-watering offer is a premium selection of seafood specialties straight from the grill in addition to delicious desserts.

"Clams & Mussels"

Available for dinner every Friday and Saturday dinner throughout September and October 2017 – priced at Baht 2,100++ per person.

Find us on the M floor, Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel.

For more information or reservations, please call 0.2125.5010.