CLAMS MUSSELS ALL THE WAY AT FLAVORS, RENAISSANCE BANGKOK RATCHAPRASONG HOTEL

CLAMS MUSSELS ALL THE WAY AT FLAVORS, RENAISSANCE BANGKOK RATCHAPRASONG HOTELGeneral Press Releases Tuesday September 5, 2017 10:10
Board upon a phenomenal tasting journey at one of Bangkok's best dining venue Flavors as the restaurant presents gems of the season "Clams & Mussels", a special dining promotion that is absolutely irresistible.
Throughout September and October, there is no better place to spend your weekend dinner than at Flavors with the latest offer of "Clams & Mussels" imported-fresh right from the ocean. Look forward to the best selection of plump, juicy New Zealand and Black Atlantic Mussels alongside all imaginable variety of freshest clams - coming complete with sauce and condiments. Meanwhile, the restaurant will also delight you with delectable "Clams & Mussels" dishes made exclusively with the best ingredients. Menu highlights range from a comforting choice of White wine and tomato steamed mussels and Grilled clams with lemon-garlic oil to more creative variation of sauteed with peanut and spring onion butter.
Savor the taste of fresh "Clams & Mussels" as part of Flavors' popular dinner buffet every Friday and Saturday. Also on the mouth-watering offer is a premium selection of seafood specialties straight from the grill in addition to delicious desserts.
