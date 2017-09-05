Khiri Travel Opens Office in Hoi An, Vietnam

Bangkok--5 Sep--ScottAsia Communications

Hoi An heritage attractions now feature strongly in Khiri Travel's signature itineraries for Vietnam

Khiri Travel Vietnam has opened a new office in Hoi An, on the central coast of Vietnam. The office, which opened 1 September, is Khiri Travel's third in the country, along with Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) and Hanoi.

Hoi An is an increasingly important destination in Khiri Travel's signature itineraries in Vietnam. For example, Khiri offers a half-day "Hoi An – A Path Less Travelled" morning guided walk around the handicraft shops, myriad back lanes and cultural attractions of the trading town that dates from the 15th century. The name Hoi An translates as "peaceful meeting place".

Today, the former port city's multi-cultural history is evident in its mix of wooden Sino-Vietnamese shop houses, evocative temples, preserved French colonial buildings, elaborate Vietnamese tube houses, and the famous Japanese covered bridge with pagoda. Other onward attractions in the area include Danang, Hue and the Boloven Plateau in Laos.

The new Khiri Travel office will be led by Hoi An Branch Office Coordinator, Ms Thanh Le, who will report to Khiri Travel Vietnam General Manager, Oleg Shafranov.

Ms Thanh says: "Everyone and everything has something to teach us. And this is so true in Hoi An where you can find almost everything – a busy town, peaceful countryside areas, green fields, rivers, mountains, beautiful beaches, a food paradise, and friendly locals."

Further information on Khiri Travel Vietnam and its Hoi An signature experiences can be found at https://khiri.com/vietnam/.