Rib Eye Steak with Porcini Mushrooms and Sauteed Vegetables At Cape House

Bangkok--5 Sep--Cape and Kantary Hotels

Throughout the month of September, No.43 Italian Bistro at Cape House, Bangkok invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Rib Eye Steak with Porcini Mushrooms and Sauteed Vegetables". Our skillful and creative Italian Chef, Giovanni Salice, has crafted this special dish featuring traditional Rib Eye Steak imported from Australia with Porcini Mushrooms and the delicate flavour of Sauteed Vegetables. Enjoy the delight of this succulent dish for only 700++ Baht. Paired with a Cabernet Merlot from Australia adds to your enjoyment.

More details are available from Cape House, Bangkok on Tel: 02-658-7444 or by visiting the website at:www.capecollection.com