Rib Eye Steak with Porcini Mushrooms and Sauteed Vegetables At Cape House

Rib Eye Steak with Porcini Mushrooms and Sauteed Vegetables At Cape HouseGeneral Press Releases Tuesday September 5, 2017 16:33
Throughout the month of September, No.43 Italian Bistro at Cape House, Bangkok invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Rib Eye Steak with Porcini Mushrooms and Sauteed Vegetables". Our skillful and creative Italian Chef, Giovanni Salice, has crafted this special dish featuring traditional Rib Eye Steak imported from Australia with Porcini Mushrooms and the delicate flavour of Sauteed Vegetables. Enjoy the delight of this succulent dish for only 700++ Baht. Paired with a Cabernet Merlot from Australia adds to your enjoyment.
Latest Press Release
Throughout the month of September, No.43 Italian Bistro at Cape House, Bangkok invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Rib Eye Steak with Porcini Mushrooms and Sauteed Vegetables". Our skillful and creative Italian Chef, Giovanni Salice, has...
The management and staff of Hotel BaraqudaPattaya MGallery by Sofitel & Mercure Pattaya Hotel laced up their running shoes to take part in the annual Bangkok Bank Pattaya Marathon on Sunday, September 3rd 2017. The marathon is one of Pattaya's most...
Young rice is an organic short grain brown rice. It is well-known as a local ingredient for dessert with its sweet taste and little sticky texture and also rich in nutrition. Hilton Pattaya invites you to try our young rice dishes throughout the month of...
The Center for International Trade Development (CITD) and the California State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) recently organized a luncheon at Hotel Plaza Athenee Bangkok to discuss and introduce cutting-edge, emergent and unique high quality brands and...
Arising from one of the great trading nations, Dutch cuisine is varied and original. There's no better opportunity to explore the pleasures of the table in Bangkok than at "Culinary Dutch." This festival featuring Dutch food and drinks will take place at...