Photo Release: Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery By Sofitel Mercure Pattaya Hotel Runs the World!

Bangkok--5 Sep--Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery By Sofitel

The management and staff of Hotel BaraqudaPattaya MGallery by Sofitel & Mercure Pattaya Hotel laced up their running shoes to take part in the annual Bangkok Bank Pattaya Marathon on Sunday, September 3rd 2017.

The marathon is one of Pattaya's most eagerly anticipated sporting events and is held along the beachfront road, and last year over 15,000 international and local competitors taking part. To encourage the Baraquda team to stay fit and healthy the hotel sponsored them for the entry fee.