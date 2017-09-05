Layers of Lusciousness at Treats Gourmet, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

Layers of Lusciousness at Treats Gourmet, Chatrium Hotel Riverside BangkokGeneral Press Releases Tuesday September 5, 2017 13:29
Bringing the world's finest French fancies to the Lobby Lounge in August our pastry chefs have created some utterly luscious layers of sweet sensations with a selection of decadently-flavored home-baked mille-feuille including Caramelized Orange, Chocolate or Bourbon Vanilla. Pop in for a taste of true temptation from 1st-30th September 2017.
Latest Press Release
Arising from one of the great trading nations, Dutch cuisine is varied and original. There's no better opportunity to explore the pleasures of the table in Bangkok than at "Culinary Dutch." This festival featuring Dutch food and drinks will take place at...
Bringing the world's finest French fancies to the Lobby Lounge in August our pastry chefs have created some utterly luscious layers of sweet sensations with a selection of decadently-flavored home-baked mille-feuille including Caramelized Orange,...
Five steel companies – Sahaviriya Steel Industries PLC (SSI), Thai Cold Roll Steel Sheet Public Company Limited (TCRSS), NS Blue Scope (Thailand) Limited (NS Blue Scope), NS-Siam United Steel Co., Ltd (SUS), JFE Steel Galvanizing (Thailand) Company...
This September, California Steak Restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi recommends you to try our monthly special dish "Octopus Carpaccio". Imported Octopus from Hokkaido is incredibly sweet when served fresh with olive oil. Make this semi–fusion...
Hoi An heritage attractions now feature strongly in Khiri Travel's signature itineraries for Vietnam Khiri Travel Vietnam has opened a new office in Hoi An, on the central coast of Vietnam. The office, which opened 1 September, is Khiri Travel's third in...