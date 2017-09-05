Hilton Pattaya Introduces Young Rice Dishes throughout September

Bangkok--5 Sep--Hilton Pattaya

Young rice is an organic short grain brown rice. It is well-known as a local ingredient for dessert with its sweet taste and little sticky texture and also rich in nutrition. Hilton Pattaya invites you to try our young rice dishes throughout the month of September

'Flare' Restaurant introduces an authentic Chinese young rice dish 'Lotus Leaf Young Rice', steamed young rice in lotus leaf with prawns, Chinese sausage, shiitake mushroom, jujube, ginkgo and salted egg yolk at THB 450 nett and experience Thai dessert 'Fried Banana Coated with Young Rice' served together with tamarind ice-cream, papaya and sweet mashed taro at THB 300 net. Available every day at Flare Restaurant on level 15 from 6pm – 10.30pm.

'Drift' Lobby Lounge and Bar invites you to enjoy a variety of flavorsome appetizers and dessert including 'Crispy Young Rice Coated Prawns' served with tom yum paste and sweet and sour sauce at THB 400 nett, 'All Star Sushi Rolls with Young Rice' with grilled salmon, tuna and caviar at THB 450 nett and 'Crispy Young Rice Tart with Banana' comes together with caramel ice-cream at THB 300 nett. Available every day at Drift Lobby Lounge and Bar on level 16 from 11am – 11pm.

'Horizon' Rooftop Restaurant and Bar proudly presents 'Mozzarella Stuffed Young Rice Arancini', a perfect combination of Italian cuisine and Thai local ingredient, served with tomato sauce and fennel and lobster salad at THB 950 nett. Available in September only at Horizon rooftop Restaurant and Bar on level 34 from 6pm – 11pm.

For more information or reservation, please call +66(0)38-253-000 or bkkhp_fb@hilton.com or pattaya.hilton.com