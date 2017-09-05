Photo Release: CITD and California STEP organized a luncheon at Hotel Plaza Athenee Bangkok

Bangkok--5 Sep--BrandNow.asia The Center for International Trade Development (CITD) and the California State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) recently organized a luncheon at Hotel Plaza Athenee Bangkok to discuss and introduce cutting-edge, emergent and unique high quality brands and products from California to retailers in Thailand and SE Asia. Photo shows speakers at the event (L to R): Paul Authachinda, Business Development Manager, Paypal; Lutz Behrendt, Business Director, Strategic Partnerships, Google Thailand; Jeffrey Williamson, Director, STEP; Mark Matsumoto, President, Network International Exports, Inc. and Dr Stephen Anderson, Deputy Commercial Officer, US Department of Commerce, US Embassy, Thailand.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery By Sofitel Mercure Pattaya Hotel Runs the World! The management and staff of Hotel BaraqudaPattaya MGallery by Sofitel & Mercure Pattaya Hotel laced up their running shoes to take part in the annual Bangkok Bank Pattaya Marathon on Sunday, September 3rd 2017. The marathon is one of Pattaya's most...

Hilton Pattaya Introduces Young Rice Dishes throughout September Young rice is an organic short grain brown rice. It is well-known as a local ingredient for dessert with its sweet taste and little sticky texture and also rich in nutrition. Hilton Pattaya invites you to try our young rice dishes throughout the month of...

Photo Release: CITD and California STEP organized a luncheon at Hotel Plaza Athenee Bangkok The Center for International Trade Development (CITD) and the California State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) recently organized a luncheon at Hotel Plaza Athenee Bangkok to discuss and introduce cutting-edge, emergent and unique high quality brands and...

Dutch Culinary Festival in Bangkok Arising from one of the great trading nations, Dutch cuisine is varied and original. There's no better opportunity to explore the pleasures of the table in Bangkok than at "Culinary Dutch." This festival featuring Dutch food and drinks will take place at...

Layers of Lusciousness at Treats Gourmet, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok Bringing the world's finest French fancies to the Lobby Lounge in August our pastry chefs have created some utterly luscious layers of sweet sensations with a selection of decadently-flavored home-baked mille-feuille including Caramelized Orange,...

Related Topics