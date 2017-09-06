Photo Release: UNESCO International Symposium Policy Forum Cracking the Code: Girls Education in STEM Press Conference Press Conference at Dusit Thani Bangkok

Bangkok--6 Sep--Dusit Thani Bangkok Irina Bokova, Director-General of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) was the guest of honour at the press conference on "Cracking the Code: Girls' Education in STEM" International Symposium and Policy Forum, held at Library 1918 of Dusit Thani Bangkok. This press conference was well attended by Sophon Napathorn, Vice-Minister for Education for Thailand and Tan Sri Dr. Khair Bin Mohamad Yusof, Director-General of Education of Malaysia. Picture Shows: (from Left) Tan Sri Dr. Khair Bin Mohamad Yusof; Irina Bokova and Sophon Napathorn

Latest Press Release

September: For health conscience, try our healthy menu - Grilled mixed vegetable pan cake with strawberry sauce, Stir fried tofu and mixed bean with steamed rice berry. Monday-Saturday night listen to the live music from Thai Elvis Presley, "Jareuk Viriyakit" from 07.30 - 09.00 pm. enjoy selected international...

Korean Pop Star CL Celebrates the Grand Opening of THOMAS SABO Ocean Terminal Flagship Store and Special Preview of Dragon Nights Edition Leading German jewellery brand THOMAS SABO was delighted to host its opening of the Hong Kong Ocean Terminal flagship store and special preview of the latest Dragon Nights Edition on 5 September 2017. To celebrate this special occasion, founder and...

Mars CEO: Industry Must Fix #Broken# Engine Of Global Business To Tackle Urgent Climate Social Threats - CEO GRANT REID, SPEAKING AHEAD OF UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY AND CLIMATE WEEK, BELIEVES THE ENGINE OF GLOBAL BUSINESS – ITS SUPPLY CHAIN – IS BROKEN AND REQUIRES TRANSFORMATIONAL, CROSS-INDUSTRY COLLABORATION TO FIX IT - SAYS THAT TO DELIVER ON...

The Juicy Tenderness of Japanese Beef at Le Meridien Suvarnabhumi Throughout September and October 2017, Latest Recipe restaurant offers a great deal for our both buffet "Taste of Discovery Dinner Buffet" and "Sparkling Sunday Brunch Buffet" as we introduce our new Japanese beef creations with tenderloin, sirloin,...

Photo Release: UNESCO International Symposium Policy Forum Cracking the Code: Girls Education in STEM Press Conference Press Conference at Dusit Thani Bangkok Irina Bokova, Director-General of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) was the guest of honour at the press conference on "Cracking the Code: Girls' Education in STEM" International Symposium and Policy Forum, held at...

Related Topics