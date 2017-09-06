A good catch of fish imported from the UK at Mantra Restaurant Bar, Amari Pattaya

Bangkok--6 Sep--Amari Pattaya

This September, cast your line and reel in our fish imported from the UK. Our passionate Executive Chef, Shaun Venter has selected and will expertly prepare three kinds of fish, skate wings, turbots, and monkfish from the UK. Come and taste the Pan-seared Skate Wing, Sous- vide T-bone Turbot, Blackened Monkfish and Monkfish Masala at Mantra Restaurant & Bar, Amari Pattaya. The price starts at THB 650.

For further details and reservations at Mantra Restaurant & Bar, please call Khun Benjamas at +66 (0) 8 9428 4185 or visit http://www.mantra-pattaya.com

