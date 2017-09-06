The Juicy Tenderness of Japanese Beef at Le Meridien Suvarnabhumi

Bangkok--6 Sep--Le Meridien Suvarnabhumi

Throughout September and October 2017, Latest Recipe restaurant offers a great deal for our both buffet "Taste of Discovery Dinner Buffet" and "Sparkling Sunday Brunch Buffet" as we introduce our new Japanese beef creations with tenderloin, sirloin, ribeye and T-bone steaks.

You will also find an extensive selection of our handpicked multi cuisine delicacies such as seafood, sushi, sashimi, BBQ, live cooking stations and a special French dessert corner at our mouthwatering buffet!

Taste of Discovery Dinner Buffet is priced at only THB 1,800++, open every Thu-Fri-Sat from 18.00-22.00 h

Sparkling Sunday Brunch is priced at THB 2,200++ incl. soft drinks and THB 2,700++ incl. full open bar, open every Sunday from 12.00-15.00 h. Kids and family can enjoy our pool and Le Meridien Family Kids Club for free!

For reservations or more information, please contact Le Meridien Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok Golf Resort & Spa at 02 118 7777 or email fb.lmsb@lemeridien.com .