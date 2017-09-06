ZOOMING IN ON DELECTABLE DUTCH CUISINE

Bangkok--6 Sep--The Westin Grande Sukhumvit

Rich, varied and colorful Dutch cuisine sparkles in the spotlight as Seasonal Tastes restaurant combines some of Holland's most appetizing menus with tips from a top photographer.

The 2nd annual "Culinary Dutch" festival of food and drink at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok's international dining restaurant unfolds from Wednesday, 13 September to Sunday, 17 September, 2017.

Vibrant breakfast, lunch and dinner buffet selections, plus an exquisite tasting menu, feature dishes created according to the inspired principles of Master Chef Albert Kooy, Founding Father of Dutch Cuisine.

But how to make it all as appealing on social media as it is to the palate? Easy: zoom in on the progressive professional techniques employed by the celebrated head of Thomas de Cian Photography and Fame Light Studios.

If you want your food shots to be as appealing on social media as they are to your taste buds, then combine a delicious Dutch-influenced breakfast, lunch or dinner with an exclusive workshop on Saturday 16, September 2017,where Thomas will show you how. You might even win a stay at Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa.

Culinary Dutch 1:For Workshop Only at 10:30 hrs, 14:00 hrs and 16:15 hrs THB 350 per person

Culinary Dutch 2: Breakfast Buffet at 09:00hrs, Workshop at 10:30 hrs THB 999 per person

Culinary Dutch 3:Lunch Buffet at 12:00 hrs, Workshop at 14:00 hrs THB 999 per person

Culinary Dutch 4: Workshop at 16:15 hrs, Dinner Buffet at 18:00 hrs THB 1,599 per person

The best picture from the photography workshop on Saturday 16, September 2017 will win:

• One night stay for two at Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa with breakfast

• Underwater photography course for two at VANADIO, Vana Nava Hua Hin Waterpark

Seasonal Tastes' Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner and Sunday Brunch buffets will feature an array of Dutch-inspired delights throughout the four days. "Hagelslag" French Toast with peanut butter ice cream and chili marmalade; "Erwtensooep" pea soup, rye bread and pork belly; and "Hutspot" carrot & onion with pulled beef are just some of the stimulating flavors ahead.

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok is conveniently located moments from both BTS Asokskytrain and MRT Sukhumvit underground stations offering a highly accessible location for this short season packed with culinary highlights.