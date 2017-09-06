ZOOMING IN ON DELECTABLE DUTCH CUISINE

ZOOMING IN ON DELECTABLE DUTCH CUISINEGeneral Press Releases Wednesday September 6, 2017 12:59
But how to make it all as appealing on social media as it is to the palate? Easy: zoom in on the progressive professional techniques employed by the celebrated head of Thomas de Cian Photography and Fame Light Studios.
If you want your food shots to be as appealing on social media as they are to your taste buds, then combine a delicious Dutch-influenced breakfast, lunch or dinner with an exclusive workshop on Saturday 16, September 2017,where Thomas will show you how. You might even win a stay at Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa.
Seasonal Tastes' Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner and Sunday Brunch buffets will feature an array of Dutch-inspired delights throughout the four days. "Hagelslag" French Toast with peanut butter ice cream and chili marmalade; "Erwtensooep" pea soup, rye bread and pork belly; and "Hutspot" carrot & onion with pulled beef are just some of the stimulating flavors ahead.
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok is conveniently located moments from both BTS Asokskytrain and MRT Sukhumvit underground stations offering a highly accessible location for this short season packed with culinary highlights.
