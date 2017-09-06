AIT faculty member authors book on Disaster Risk Governance

Bangkok--6 Sep--Asian Institute of Technology

Dr. Indrajit Pal of the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) has co-authored a book titled "Disaster Risk Governance in India and Cross Cutting Issues." The 19-chapter book, published by Springer provides an analytical discussion of the status of disaster risk reduction and governance in an Indian context.

While Dr. Indrajit Pal serves in Disaster Preparedness, Mitigation and Management, in AIT's Department of Development and Sustainability, co-author Dr. Rajib Shaw is a professor of Keio University at its Shonan Fujisawa Campus in Japan.

According to the authors, it is the first book on disaster risk governance in an Indian context. Divided into four parts, it draws on examples and lessons obtained from the output of the national and regional level programs, projects and relevant experiences.. Different types of disasters, including geophysical and hydrometeorological hazards are included. The book also incorporates key lessons from the pre-disaster phase, the disaster phase as well as the post-disaster phase, thus establishing an effective framework .

Part I provides the outline and basics of disaster risk governance perspectives at the national level with supporting examples from a global point of view. Part II specifically emphasizes the detailed perspectives on risk governance at the regional and local levels. Part III is devoted to approaches and issues of disaster risk governance and development at various levels, stressing the practices and clear examples of disaster risk governance, policy options, institutional organization, risk-reduction strategies, and key lessons learned. Finally, Part IV highlights risk reduction and cross-cutting issues, focusing on risk mitigation and scientific intervention for disaster risk reduction.

AIT President Prof. Worsak Kanok-Nukulchai officially released the book on 1 September 2017.

More details are available here: http://www.springer.com/gp/book/9789811033094#aboutBook

ISBN (Hardcover): 978-981-10-3309-4

Photo caption: AIT President, Prof Worsak Kanok-Nukulchai, releasing the book with Dr. Indrajit Pal (right)