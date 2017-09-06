Photo Release: Global Challenges and UNESCOs Soft Power Vision At Dusit Thani Bangkok

Bangkok--6 Sep--Dusit Thani Bangkok

Irina Bokova, Director-General of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) was a keynote speaker at the special lecture under the title "Global Challenges and UNESCO's Soft Power Vision", as a part of "UNESCO International Symposium & Policy Forum & Cracking the Code: Girls' Education in STEM" conference, which was held at Dusit Thani Bangkok with a welcome speech by H.E. Dr. Teerakiat Jareonsettasin, Minister of Education of Thailand.

Picture Shows: (5th – 10th from Left) Dr. Pathom Sawanpanyalert, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Science and Technology; Kanchana Patarachoke, Director General of the Department of International Organizations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thailand; Irina Bokova; H.E. Dr. Teerakiat Jareonsettasin; H.E. Mr. Sihasak Phuongketkeow, Thai Ambassador to France and Maki Hayashikawa, Chief of the Section for Inclusive Quality Education in the UNESCO Regional Office for the Asia-Pacific in Bangkok, Thailand