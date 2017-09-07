Operation Smile Thailand Thanks YAANA Bike Challenge Riders

Bangkok--7 Sep--ScottAsia Communications

Ahead of the event, five-year old recipient of a successful cleft palate operation also wishes the riders well

Operation Smile Thailand has thanked the 20 riders of the inaugural YAANA Bike Challenge and wished them well for the 226-km fundraiser for the charity.

The three-day corporate challenge takes place 9-11 September in central Vietnam. It will raise thousands of dollars for Operation Smile, which pays for operations for Asian children born with facial deformities such as cleft lip.

A young recipient of such an operation wished the riders a successful fund-raising trip.

"Good luck to all the riders on the YAANA Corporate Bike Challenge," said Pavinee Kaewsai, aged five, from Sisaket, northeast Thailand. Pavinee received cleft lip surgery from Operation Smile Thailand in February 2013. "Thank you for helping me and so many children smile again. Khob Khun Ka."

The Board of Operation Smile Thailand wished the riders well too.

"It is with much appreciation and gratitude that I wish all riders of the inaugural YAANA Bike Challenge safe travels and the wind at your backs," said Therese Beauvais, Board Member of Operation Smile Thailand. "Without your compassion, sacrifice and generosity, we would not be able to carry on with the meaningful work of Operation Smile. Thank you for your participation and kind support."

Apart from fund raising, the secondary objective of the YAANA Bike Challenge is to bring together progressive corporate managers to have fun and enjoy amazing scenery while they push themselves mentally and physically as they ride from Quy Nhon to Hoi An.

"It is a signature responsible tourism experience and fundraising event designed to be enjoyed by corporate managers who want to do more. They can test their ability on the bike, network in the evenings and give a beautiful new start for children born with cleft palates," said Adam Platt-Hepworth, CEO of Grasshopper Adventures, the specialist bike tour company that is handling all the cycling logistics for the challenge.

Additional information about the inaugural YAANA Bike Challenge is available at http://yaana-ventures.com/2017/06/15/yaana-corporate-challenge/ and https://www.grasshopperadventures.com/en/short-tours/grasshopper-corporate-challenge-vietnam.html

To date, YAANA Bike Challenge has signed up 20 riders from sponsors that include YAANA Ventures, Grasshopper Adventures, ASEAN Capital, Antipodeans, Sansara, InVision Hospitality, Anantara, Chow Energy, EZ Land, Les Rives Experience, Vietnam Trade Alliance, Khiri Travel, Green Trails, GROUND, EMM Hotel Saigon, Remote Trails, and ScottAsia Communications.

Companies or individuals with an interest in sponsorship are invited to contact the organisers on bike2017@yaana-ventures.com