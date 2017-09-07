Coming up in the end of this month ! Mark your calendar and Save the date for LAST MILE ASEAN

Bangkok--7 Sep--Manch Exihibitions

Standup & Move forward with us.

eCommerce industry showing growth and expansion across the globe but at the same time retailers are faced with competitors and multiple challenges and another important factor are from change in customers expectations that is why industry players need to understand how to beat competition in business.

Delegates will meet network and learn from industry experts to find out solutions that ultimately increases customer satisfaction whatever quality, time or services our conference will feature an interactive programme comprising:

• panel of experts and an audience of peers who have gone through and going through transformational change

• interactive and generative format - bringing together cross-industry perspectives your questions around industry transformation and what it means for your business.

• 150+ industry professionals

• Cocktail networking party

the debate will seek to answer a range of questions related to logistics and delivery including :

1) Things that customers in the ASEAN region want from their e-tailers today?

2) Key Factors Driving Changes in "Last Mile" Deliveries? What is challenges and opportunities to running last mile business in Thailand ?

3) What is the trends that will continue to grow in the near future that all Thailand online retailer and logistic company should keep an eye on.

4) How to turn the last mile into a competitive differentiator?

5) Change the Future of Logistics:: Improving quality and reducing cost in the end to end fresh food products ?

6) Manage change in the Fresh Food Retailing Logistics ?

And many more ….

Is this event for you?

The event is aimed at

Ecommerce Companies (Fashion, Electronics and Appliances, Apparels, Furniture, Food and Grocery, Healthcare, Entertainment and Book)

Retail Chains (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Electronic Retail Chains)

Brick and Mortar Stores (Offline and Online Retail Outlets)

Logistics and Supply Chain Providers

3 PL/ 4 PL Providers

Post and Parcel Companies

Transportation Companies

Technology and Solution Providers

Advisors and Consultants

