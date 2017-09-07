A LA MINUTE A LA CARTE BUFFET: A BIT OF A MOUTHFUL IN ALL THE TASTIEST OF WAYS AT LATEST RECIPE, LE MERIDIEN BANGKOK

A LA MINUTE A LA CARTE BUFFET: A BIT OF A MOUTHFUL IN ALL THE TASTIEST OF WAYS AT LATEST RECIPE, LE MERIDIEN BANGKOKGeneral Press Releases Thursday September 7, 2017 12:08
Refresh your passion for multi-cultural cuisines with an epicurean avalanche of a la carte buffet selections prepared a la minute at Latest Recipe throughout September and October 2017. Innovative flavours and creative presentations curated by Executive Chef Marco Cammarata and Le Meridien Bangkok's passionate chefs team irresistibly unfold.
Explore a multidimensional "A La Minute A La Carte Buffet" concept featuring daily rotations selected from Latest Recipe's inspired health-conscious new a la carte menu. All are served on the enticing buffet line at no extra charge during lunch, dinner and brunch buffet. Some are prepared at live stations, others deep inside the kitchen, still others are ready-to-go in special sections of the buffet line, and yet others are prepared table-side before your very eyes.
On different days meticulously selected fresh + artisanal ingredients from exclusive sources combine to create dishes of exceptional flavour and nutritional lift. The list begins with protein-rich quinoa, energizing almonds, and detoxing mushrooms, moving onto white anchovy, rosemary-smoked bacon + sustainable home cured salmon.
Seafood Risotto offers San Francisco style scallops wrapped in bacon, contrasted with eucalyptus + Granny Smith apple. Forking Fettucine becomes an extraordinary experience blended with coffee, cocoa, chicken and Portabella. Even a classic Fish 'n Chips goes gourmet with its beer-infused batter zing.
Not to mention Roasted Prosciutto Butterfish + Grass-Fed Angus Beef Filet, Garam Masala Curry + Hainanese Chicken Rice, Deep-fried Andaman White Snapper + Roasted Duck Red Curry. Just save space for smooth Pumpkin Egg Custard, creamy coconut, lemongrass + Thai tea Ice Creams, Flourless Almond Chocolate Cake + Neapolitan Coffee Pudding.
An interactive dining experience inspired by international flavours, Latest Recipe reflects the Le Meridien embrace of cuisine as a passion point. The menus it presents collect the most acclaimed creations of top Le Meridien chefs around the world.
Latest Press Release
- Online purchasing via e-marketplaces and mobile applications is likely to grow, with China at the forefront of this trend - In-person relationships remain important for Thai manufacturers wishing to expand business globally, despite growing popularity...
Refresh your passion for multi-cultural cuisines with an epicurean avalanche of a la carte buffet selections prepared a la minute at Latest Recipe throughout September and October 2017. Innovative flavours and creative presentations curated by Executive...
Ahead of the event, five-year old recipient of a successful cleft palate operation also wishes the riders well Operation Smile Thailand has thanked the 20 riders of the inaugural YAANA Bike Challenge and wished them well for the 226-km fundraiser for the...
Chitralada School Alumni recently hosted a lunch at Amaya Food Gallery, Amari Watergate Bangkok for Thanpuying Tasniya Punyagupta, Thanpuying Angkarb Boonyatthiti, Thanpuying Sunaman Pranich, Khunying Charmaree Snidvongs Na Ayudhaya, Ajarn Ratana...
The year of 2017 sees an overall improvement of the mining industry over last year. SANY launched SY395H and SY750H large excavators to further expand in the heavy-duty market. SANY heavy-duty series products have covered 95% of the models that are used...