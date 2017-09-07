A LA MINUTE A LA CARTE BUFFET: A BIT OF A MOUTHFUL IN ALL THE TASTIEST OF WAYS AT LATEST RECIPE, LE MERIDIEN BANGKOK

Bangkok--7 Sep--LE MERIDIEN BANGKOK

Refresh your passion for multi-cultural cuisines with an epicurean avalanche of a la carte buffet selections prepared a la minute at Latest Recipe throughout September and October 2017. Innovative flavours and creative presentations curated by Executive Chef Marco Cammarata and Le Meridien Bangkok's passionate chefs team irresistibly unfold.

Explore a multidimensional "A La Minute A La Carte Buffet" concept featuring daily rotations selected from Latest Recipe's inspired health-conscious new a la carte menu. All are served on the enticing buffet line at no extra charge during lunch, dinner and brunch buffet. Some are prepared at live stations, others deep inside the kitchen, still others are ready-to-go in special sections of the buffet line, and yet others are prepared table-side before your very eyes.

Delicacy-packed categories range Healthy Salads, Signature Salmon, Seafood Risotto, Italian Specialties, Sandwiches + Burgers, Western, Thai + Asian Main Courses and Thai and Western Desserts.

On different days meticulously selected fresh + artisanal ingredients from exclusive sources combine to create dishes of exceptional flavour and nutritional lift. The list begins with protein-rich quinoa, energizing almonds, and detoxing mushrooms, moving onto white anchovy, rosemary-smoked bacon + sustainable home cured salmon.

Seafood Risotto offers San Francisco style scallops wrapped in bacon, contrasted with eucalyptus + Granny Smith apple. Forking Fettucine becomes an extraordinary experience blended with coffee, cocoa, chicken and Portabella. Even a classic Fish 'n Chips goes gourmet with its beer-infused batter zing.

Not to mention Roasted Prosciutto Butterfish + Grass-Fed Angus Beef Filet, Garam Masala Curry + Hainanese Chicken Rice, Deep-fried Andaman White Snapper + Roasted Duck Red Curry. Just save space for smooth Pumpkin Egg Custard, creamy coconut, lemongrass + Thai tea Ice Creams, Flourless Almond Chocolate Cake + Neapolitan Coffee Pudding.

And yet, over 60% of Latest Recipe's guest-favorite selections are all still there!

An interactive dining experience inspired by international flavours, Latest Recipe reflects the Le Meridien embrace of cuisine as a passion point. The menus it presents collect the most acclaimed creations of top Le Meridien chefs around the world.

International Lunch + Dinner Buffets

Lunch (Monday - Saturday) from 12:00 – 14:30, THB1,100++ per person

Dinner (Sunday - Thursday) from 18:00 – 21:30, THB1,300++ per person

Weekend Seafood Dinner Buffet

Friday – Saturday from 18:00 – 21:30, THB1,600++ per person

Healthy Sunday Brunch

Every Sunday from 12:00 – 14:30, THB1,800++ per person.

Special! Every table will receive 1 Boston Lobster.

For reservations, please call 02 232 8888 or email: dining.lmbkk@lemeridien.com or visitwww.lemeridienbangkokpatpong.com