Beef Saltimbocca Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya

Bangkok--7 Sep--Cape & Kantary Hotels

Throughout the month of September, California Steak Restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Beef Saltimbocca". Selected, imported beef and best quality Parma ham, with a selection of aromatic herbs is served with Italian style sauce. Our skilled and creative chefs have crafted this exquisite dish, featuring ingredients sourced daily, with your satisfaction in mind! You can enjoy this mouth-watering dish for only …. Baht and relax with a glass of selected red wine.

Further details are available from Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya on Tel: 035-337-177 or by visiting our website at: www.kantarycollection.com.