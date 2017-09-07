Photo Release: Chitralada Party

Photo Release: Chitralada PartyGeneral Press Releases Thursday September 7, 2017 11:03
Chitralada School Alumni recently hosted a lunch at Amaya Food Gallery, Amari Watergate Bangkok for Thanpuying Tasniya Punyagupta, Thanpuying Angkarb Boonyatthiti, Thanpuying Sunaman Pranich, Khunying Charmaree Snidvongs Na Ayudhaya, Ajarn Ratana Wichyanrat and Ajarn Roengchai Thonglor. Avasda Pokmontri (back row, fourth from left) also joined.
Pictured in the front row from left: Ajarn Ratana Wichyanrat, Thanpuying Angkarb Boonyatthiti, Thanpuying Tasniya Punyagupta, Thanpuying Sunaman Pranich, Khunying Charmaree Snidvongs Na Ayudhaya, Ajarn Roengchai Thonglor
