The BNOW Mastermind Dinner is a monthly event limited to 12 attendees, featuring one keynote speaker who will address on one of the 4 topics: business growth, business management, leadership and personal growth and then facilitates the dinner discussion among the attendees.
This month's keynote and facilitator is Jim Fischer, founder of Motorbrains, Inc., a US-based idea generation and qualitative research company. In operation since the year 2000, Motorbrains specializes in helping client companies leverage their brands to create compelling new products and services. Some of Motorbrains' clients include: Coca-Cola, Jockey International, McDonald's, Zurich Financial Services, Scotts Miracle-Gro and Unilever Home & Personal Care.
What: BNOW.org Mastermind Dinner: Brand diversification...when is it imperative? Advantages, Disadvantages, Pitfalls & Opportunities by Jim Fischer When: September 20th 2017 Where: Azul Restaurant, Sukhumvit Soi 49 6pm to 8:30pm Fee: THB 500...
