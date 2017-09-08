Fly into the New Year with Centara Grands 15% Early Bird Discounts!

Bangkok--8 Sep--Centara Grand at CentralWorld

This December 31st, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld is holding a series of exciting events to close 2017 in style!

And with less than four months to go until the big night, now is your chance to take advantage of our 15% Early Bird discounts on all bookings at The World restaurant and Dynasty restaurant made before November 10.

Here's a little more information about these restaurants and our extra-special New Year's events…

The World restaurant

Located on the 24th floor of Centara Grand at CentralWorld, The World is holding a Grand New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet with selected beverage packages and entertainment. True to its name, the buffet will encompass flavors from around the world, including Italian, Japanese, Indian, Chinese and Thai options. The buffet runs from 18.30 – 22.30 hrs. and is priced at THB 2,999++ per person.

Dynasty restaurant

For fans of classical Cantonese cuisine set in an opulent dining room, there's no better place to spend New Year's Eve than at our 24th-floor Dynasty restaurant. Our Grand New Year's Eve Luxury Set features a spread of delectable dim sum, Peking duck, seafood and more. The set price for this one-off evening is THB 2,999++ per person with selected beverage packages and entertainment (from 18.30 – 22.30 hrs.)

To book now and take advantage of our 15% NYE discounts at either The World or Dynasty,

please call 02-100- 6255 or email: diningcgcw@chr.co.th