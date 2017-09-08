FAST FORWARD SUMMIT 2017General Press Releases Friday September 8, 2017 12:16
Ticket: Prices vary from THB 3900-THB 9900 including conference, wealth dynamics test, lunch and more. For details visit http://wealthdynamicsthailand.com/ffs2017/, email ffs@wealthdynamicthailand.com or call 065-640-3992 and 097-113-1976. The session will be conducted in English.
All these questions and more will be discussed at The Fast Forward Summit 2017, led by Roger James Hamilton, NY Times best-selling author and world renowned futurist and social entrepreneur. He is the Founder of Entrepreneurs Institute and the creator of Wealth Dynamics, used by over 700,000 entrepreneurs.
Thai entrepreneurs and change-makers who will also share their views about world trends, where the future of business is heading and how you should stay ahead of the game include Sopha Pimsiripanich (Zoe) of Zoe Scarf, Ruangroj Poolpol (Krating), Strategic & Education Partner of 500 Startups Global and Prinyarat Samranwong ("Tun"), Founder of Commerzy, Multi Sales Channel and Inventory Management Platform for Fashion Houses.
Latest Press Release
Ticket: Prices vary from THB 3900-THB 9900 including conference, wealth dynamics test, lunch and more. For details visit http://wealthdynamicsthailand.com/ffs2017/, email ffs@wealthdynamicthailand.com or call 065-640-3992 and 097-113-1976. The session...
Breathing in the scent of jasmine throughout September 2017 with a relaxing spa treatment "Klin Mali" at Spa Cenvaree on the 26th floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, priced at only THB 2,950++ per person, (plus...
Mr. Sunya Baopoonthong, Corporate Affairs Manager, Hemaraj Land And Development PLC, a subsidiary of WHA Corporation PCL (WHA Group), handed over a THB 30,000 cheque to Banbung District Chief Officer Pinet Lertkhemmatat for Songkran activities including...
Trust City World Exhibition & Trade Centre is set to become the largest, most comprehensive exhibition centre of AEC+6, and the largest fintech hub in the world. Once completed, it will have over 2.5 million square meters of exhibition space built...
In celebration of its female founder, TRESemme Continues Partnership with Three Talented Stylists to Create Inspiring Runway-Ready Hair Styles This Season TRESemme, the official haircare sponsor of New York Fashion Week, is going back to its roots and...