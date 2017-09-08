Bangkok--8 Sep--BrandNow.asia

What: Fast Forward Summit 2017 by Roger J. Hamilton

When: September 23rd-24th 2017, 9am-6pm

Where: The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam, Bangkok

Ticket: Prices vary from THB 3900-THB 9900 including conference, wealth dynamics test, lunch and more. For details visit http://wealthdynamicsthailand.com/ffs2017/, email ffs@wealthdynamicthailand.com or call 065-640-3992 and 097-113-1976. The session will be conducted in English.

Who should attend: Enterprising start-ups, established business owners and entrepreneurs wanting serious growth.

What are the top future trends and how will they impact your business?

What new technologies are on the horizon so that your business can stay ahead of your competitors and open doors to new business opportunities?

What are the tools to radically transform your own and your team's time so that you are actually productive throughout the day?

All these questions and more will be discussed at The Fast Forward Summit 2017, led by Roger James Hamilton, NY Times best-selling author and world renowned futurist and social entrepreneur. He is the Founder of Entrepreneurs Institute and the creator of Wealth Dynamics, used by over 700,000 entrepreneurs.

The Fast Forward Summit 2017 is an exclusive event to hear, see and experience the very latest, cutting edge tools to help turn your business into your dream business and accelerate it to the next level.

Thai entrepreneurs and change-makers who will also share their views about world trends, where the future of business is heading and how you should stay ahead of the game include Sopha Pimsiripanich (Zoe) of Zoe Scarf, Ruangroj Poolpol (Krating), Strategic & Education Partner of 500 Startups Global and Prinyarat Samranwong ("Tun"), Founder of Commerzy, Multi Sales Channel and Inventory Management Platform for Fashion Houses.