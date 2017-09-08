Relax in Thai style with a spa treatment Klin Mali at Spa Cenvaree, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Relax in Thai style with a spa treatment Klin Mali at Spa Cenvaree, Centara Grand at CentralWorldGeneral Press Releases Friday September 8, 2017 11:52
Breathing in the scent of jasmine throughout September 2017 with a relaxing spa treatment "Klin Mali" at Spa Cenvaree on the 26th floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, priced at only THB 2,950++ per person, (plus government tax and service charges) and comes with a complimentary jasmine massage oil and jasmine body lotion gift set.
Treat yourself to this indulgent two-hour relaxation escape will sweep you away to a worry free zone. Begin this refreshing experience with a soothing foot bath of herbs, followed by a jasmine body massage using house-blended jasmine oil to release tension and stretch tight muscles. Finish with a jasmine body mask to help restore and moisturize your skin. Before you leave, relax with a refreshing cup of herbal tea and fresh fruit platter.
