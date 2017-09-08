Celebration Kicks off Oktoberfest At Kronen Brauhaus

Bangkok--8 Sep--Pullman Khon Kaen Raja Orchid
Have you ever thought about celebrating the most popular German festival in Isaan?
Kronen Brauhaus is the place to be if you want to have fun with your friends for this Oktoberfest 2017!

Our chefs will prepare traditional Wiener Schnitzel, pork knuckle and a wide variety of homemade German sausages! Our German brewmaster also gave his word to take you to Germany without even travelling and is preparing his special secret recipe. The "Kronen Strong" will for sure put you in the right mood!

So make sure you don't miss out on this fest! Cheers! 16th September 2017 – 12th October 2017 Kronen Brauhaus 18.00 – 01.00 Hrs. at Kronen Brauhaus

