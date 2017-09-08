Savour the Tastes of the Sea above the Clouds At Zoom Sky Lounge, Anantara Sathorn

Bangkok--8 Sep--Anantara Hotels Resorts Spas

Let your taste buds soar as you indulge in a gourmet Friday and Saturday International Seafood Buffet, perched high above Thailand's glittering capital. Enjoy the trendy, urban style of ZOOM Sky Lounge at Anantara Sathorn Bangkok Hotel as we present ocean fresh seafood and luxury meats, carefully selected by Chef Gibbs and accented by some of the best views of Bangkok.

Contemporary styling and spectacular panorama vistas of Bangkok from the 38th floor set the scene as you dine in style, high above the clouds. The sky-high venue is ideal to meet with friends and family for a sophisticated night out as you enjoy a world of flavors. Our resident jazz duo provide the ultimate accompaniment for your meal, performing a range of easy listening classics to enhance your experience.

Enjoy international taste and mouth-watering seafood flavors of shrimp, salmon and Atlantic snow crab and other freshly caught delicacies, direct from the sea to your plate. Delight in five styles of ocean fresh lobster. Select between wok fried lobster, Chinese style or with black pepper sauce; sauteed lobster with mushroom grain and hollandaise sauce; Thai style with spicy garlic, chili and lime and grilled lobster with oven baked Italian cheese. Settle in for succulent cuts of meat including aged Australian tomahawk steak, a rage of international specialties, traditional flavours of Thailand and an expansive salad bar. Your meal is enhanced with a trip to the sumptuous dessert bar, including French pastries, a decadent chocolate fountain and nitro ice cream bar.

The International Seafood Buffet runs on Friday and Saturday nights from 6.30 pm – 10.00 pm, valid until 29 December 2017.

Priced at THB 1,199++ per person. The promotion also extends a deal where four persons dining only pay for three persons. Guests can add a free-flow package with red wine, white wines and beers for an additional THB 1,699++ per person.

Book now to reserve your experience at the Friday and Saturday International Seafood Buffet at 02 210 9000 or bangkoksathorn@anantara.com.