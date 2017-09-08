Health Starts Here Lifestyles on 26

Health Starts Here Lifestyles on 26General Press Releases Friday September 8, 2017 14:06
Let's enjoy our fitness membership promotion at LIFESTYLES ON 26, located on the 26th floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld to get you to stay fit and healthy with our modern and fully equipped facilities including professional and service-minded trainers who will be always on hand to help you get the most from your workout and keep you motivated on your journey. Or discover our exciting fitness classes conducted by experienced teachers and personal trainers such as yoga, yoga fly, pilates, Zumba dance, TRX, aero boxing and Thai boxing, to help you get into shape so you find a class time that fits into your busy routine.
Latest Press Release
Tom Ford presented his much anticipated Women's Spring/Summer 2018 Collection in New York City yesterday evening. The presentation took place at the Park Avenue Armory at 643 Park Avenue. It was the first show to take place during New York Fashion Week...
Let's enjoy our fitness membership promotion at LIFESTYLES ON 26, located on the 26th floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld to get you to stay fit and healthy with our modern and fully equipped facilities including...
This December 31st, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld is holding a series of exciting events to close 2017 in style! And with less than four months to go until the big night, now is your chance to take advantage of our 15%...
- The Chinese sportswear and sports equipment firm wins recognition as a powerful player in the sports sector On the afternoon of September 5th, Xu Zhihua, General Manager at Peak Sport Products Co., Limited ("Peak Sport" or "the Company"), a...
Kronen Brauhaus is the place to be if you want to have fun with your friends for this Oktoberfest 2017! Our chefs will prepare traditional Wiener Schnitzel, pork knuckle and a wide variety of homemade German sausages! Our German brewmaster also gave his...