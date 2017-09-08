Health Starts Here Lifestyles on 26

Bangkok--8 Sep--Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Let's enjoy our fitness membership promotion at LIFESTYLES ON 26, located on the 26th floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld to get you to stay fit and healthy with our modern and fully equipped facilities including professional and service-minded trainers who will be always on hand to help you get the most from your workout and keep you motivated on your journey. Or discover our exciting fitness classes conducted by experienced teachers and personal trainers such as yoga, yoga fly, pilates, Zumba dance, TRX, aero boxing and Thai boxing, to help you get into shape so you find a class time that fits into your busy routine.

Special offers for Non-Member! Price: THB 400 per session. Or save by buying 10 sessions for THB 3,500 or 20 sessions for THB 6,000. For more information and advance bookings, please call us at: 02-100-6299.