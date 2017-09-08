Seasonal Citrus Lovers Can Rejoice at Mantra Restaurant Bar, Amari Pattaya

Bangkok--8 Sep--Amari Pattaya

There is no better time to add those sweet and tangy flavours and aromas. Throughout September,come and discover our seasonal citrus drinks, such as Jangle Bird and ORO Clover Club, at Mantra Restaurant & Bar, Amari Pattaya. Prices are at THB 260 net per glass.

For more information and reservations, please contact Mantra Restaurant & Bar at +66 (0) 3842 9591
Email: mantra.pattaya@amari.com or visit our website at www.mantra-pattaya.com or Facebook page: mantra.pattaya.

Seasonal Citrus Lovers Can Rejoice at Mantra Restaurant Bar, Amari Pattaya

