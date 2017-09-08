Seasonal Citrus Lovers Can Rejoice at Mantra Restaurant Bar, Amari Pattaya

Seasonal Citrus Lovers Can Rejoice at Mantra Restaurant Bar, Amari PattayaGeneral Press Releases Friday September 8, 2017 15:05
There is no better time to add those sweet and tangy flavours and aromas. Throughout September,come and discover our seasonal citrus drinks, such as Jangle Bird and ORO Clover Club, at Mantra Restaurant & Bar, Amari Pattaya. Prices are at THB 260 net per glass.
