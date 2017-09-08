Photo Release: Celebration of Phra Bhuddha Sihing, Songkran Festival and Matcha Kachad

Bangkok--8 Sep--Francomasia Mr. Sunya Baopoonthong, Corporate Affairs Manager, Hemaraj Land And Development PLC, a subsidiary of WHA Corporation PCL (WHA Group), handed over a THB 30,000 cheque to Banbung District Chief Officer Pinet Lertkhemmatat for Songkran activities including a Phra Bhuddha Sihing worship ceremony and Matcha Kachad activity at the Chonburi Red Cross Fair.+

