9th Fitz Club Tennis Tournament a Massive Success

Bangkok--8 Sep--Royal Cliff Hotels Group

FITZ Club - Racquets, Health & Fitness, the best luxury sports centre in the Eastern Seaboard ran by the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, successfully held its 9th Fitz Club Tennis Tournament with players of all skill levels participating in the fun 3 - day event.

Keen Tennis players gathered at Fitz Club - Racquets, Health & Fitness on Friday afternoon for the opening ceremony where Mr. Vitanart Vathanakul, Executive Director of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group along with members of the Fitz Club team, warmly welcomed all the participants. Around 30 international and local tennis players assembled to compete in two types of matches: the 35+ Men Singles and Ladies Singles. Competitors had the chance to play against friendly opponents pervading the courts with fun and excitement for the whole weekend.

At the end of the matches, Ms. Delilah Kuronen, the winner of the Ladies Singles and Mr. Markus Zinkand, the winner of the 35+ Men Singles, were each presented with trophies and their prizes including a cash prize of THB 3,500 and vouchers for Royal Cliff's popular Saturday Evening Grand Barbecue Buffet Dinner.

Royal Cliff's state of the art fitness center, Fitz Club - Racquets, Health & Fitness has been frequented by top ATP players including Mikhail Youzhny, Denis Istomin and Nikolay Davydenko who has set up camp here frequently. The Tennis courts are of the same standard as the Australian Open so top players choose Fitz Club to get used to the condition of the big grand slam tournament. Renowned as the leading luxury sports center in Thailand's Eastern Seaboard region, it is fully equipped with state of the art facilities including equipment top cardio machines, toning and strength building weights along with 7 floodlit tennis courts, 2 air-conditioned squash courts, swimming pool, table tennis and sauna & steam rooms.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Fitz Club, please visit www.royalcliff.com and www.facebook.com/fitzclub

To become a member or use the facility for the day please send an email to: fitz@royalcliff.com