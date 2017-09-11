Photo Release: CPF wins PM#s Award in Best Thai Brand and Best Green Innovation Award

Bangkok--11 Sep--CPF Prime Minister Prayut chan-o-cha (3rd from right) presents Prime Minister's Export Awards in the category of "Best Thai Brand" to Mr.Prasit Boondoungprasert (4th from left), Chief Operating Officer, International Trade and Business Development of Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF), an owner of CP brand, to continue develop food safety products for export with well accepts from international market and achieve value creation. PM also presents "Best Green Innovation" Award to Mr.Ravee Dheranetra (right), Vice President of CPF (Thailand) Plc. to recognize "Jerhigh," as an environmentally friendly pet products that are well-known in Thailand and 18 countries around the world. The award presentation was recently held at Santi Maitri Building, Government House.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: CPF wins PM#s Award in Best Thai Brand and Best Green Innovation Award Prime Minister Prayut chan-o-cha (3rd from right) presents Prime Minister's Export Awards in the category of "Best Thai Brand" to Mr.Prasit Boondoungprasert (4th from left), Chief Operating Officer, International Trade and Business Development of Charoen...

NCH Thailand launches Create Smile Project for children NCH, a global leader in commercial and industrial maintenance products and services, led by Mr.Chayuth Temnitikul, Managing Director of NCH Thailand, together with management team create the project "Create Smile for Children" to enhance education for...

INTRODUCING THE ATHENEE HOTEL, A LUXURY COLLECTION HOTEL BANGKOK UNRIVALED LUXURY REFINEMENT AWAITS Following an extensive redesign and refurbishment, Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien Hotel will be unveiled on 6 October 2017 as The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok. Now featuring a blend of contemporary and authentic Thai design...

MARTINI TIME AT BAMBOO CHIC BAR, LE MERIDIEN BANGKOK It's "Martini Time" every Tuesday evening with a "Buy 01 Get 01 Free" from 19:00 – 22:00 at Bamboo Chic Bar on floor 04 of Le Meridien Bangkok. Bamboo Chic Bar's ingenious mixologists whip up a frenzy of martini activity to deliver two meticulously...

Prolight + Sound Shanghai 2017: New zones and enlightening fringe events keep attendees abreast of market dynamics Prolight + Sound Shanghai, the leading fair for Asia's entertainment and event industry, will return with an enlarged area of 45,000 sqm in four halls. Held from 11 - 14 October 2017 at the Shanghai New Expo Centre, the 15th edition will stage new...

Related Topics