Photo Release: Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok Awarded 5-Star Thailand Hotel Standard 2017 - 2019

Bangkok--11 Sep--Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Wim N.M. Fagel (5th left), General Manager of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, took time to congratulate his high performing team in proud acknowledgement of the hotel being awarded the "5-Star Thailand Hotel Standard" accreditation for the years 2017 – 2019.

The accreditation is awarded by the Department of Tourism, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Thailand, and recognises adherence to, and attainment of, the Hotel Standards requirements set out by the Department. The congratulatory session took place at Sala Thai, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok.

Seen in the photo: Sucheera Leelasathitkul (2nd left), Director of Rooms; Tapaneeya Khumtrong (3rd left), Financial Controller; Mr. Fagel; Franz Sanchez (6th left), Executive Assistant Manager; Tipawan Supapakdee (7th left), Director of Human Resources and Pradapporn Chantaworaluck (8th left), Public Relations Manager.