Photo Release: Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok Awarded 5-Star Thailand Hotel Standard 2017 - 2019

Photo Release: Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok Awarded 5-Star Thailand Hotel Standard 2017 - 2019General Press Releases Monday September 11, 2017 15:21
Wim N.M. Fagel (5th left), General Manager of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, took time to congratulate his high performing team in proud acknowledgement of the hotel being awarded the "5-Star Thailand Hotel Standard" accreditation for the years 2017 – 2019.
The accreditation is awarded by the Department of Tourism, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Thailand, and recognises adherence to, and attainment of, the Hotel Standards requirements set out by the Department. The congratulatory session took place at Sala Thai, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok.
Seen in the photo: Sucheera Leelasathitkul (2nd left), Director of Rooms; Tapaneeya Khumtrong (3rd left), Financial Controller; Mr. Fagel; Franz Sanchez (6th left), Executive Assistant Manager; Tipawan Supapakdee (7th left), Director of Human Resources and Pradapporn Chantaworaluck (8th left), Public Relations Manager.
Latest Press Release
WHA Corporation PCL, in conjunction with the Office of Industrial Economics, the Board of Investment of Thailand, the Eastern Economic Corridor Office, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, Center of Robotic Excellence (CoRE) and the Federation of...
Wim N.M. Fagel (5th left), General Manager of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, took time to congratulate his high performing team in proud acknowledgement of the hotel being awarded the "5-Star Thailand Hotel Standard" accreditation for...
Honored as one of the best Cantonese cuisine in Bangkok, Fei Ya at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel promises to delight diners again this September and October with the showcase of traditional favorite "Huai Shan" or "Chinese Gourd" in provincial...
Members of parliament from across the ASEAN region expressed grave concerns today over the worsening human rights situation in Cambodia, as the government has continued efforts to crack down on independent media outlets and civil society...
Advanced Info Service, Central Pattana Group, and Kasetsart University partner with Mobike to bring a new smart mobility solution for people and businesses in the country Photo Caption: From left to right: Suvit Arayavilaipong (SVP-Product Management,...