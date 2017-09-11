Photo Release: WHA Group Supports Thailand 4.0s Robotic and Automation Systems

Photo Release: WHA Group Supports Thailand 4.0s Robotic and Automation SystemsGeneral Press Releases Monday September 11, 2017 15:28
WHA Corporation PCL, in conjunction with the Office of Industrial Economics, the Board of Investment of Thailand, the Eastern Economic Corridor Office, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, Center of Robotic Excellence (CoRE) and the Federation of Thai Industries and other partners in the private sector, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster greater collaboration in robotic systems and automation in line with the government's Thailand 4.0 policy.Through this cooperation, they will work closely to improve Thailand's competitiveness in automation development and to enhance the growth of the robotic industry in the ASEAN region.
