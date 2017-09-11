Photo Release: WHA Group Supports Thailand 4.0s Robotic and Automation Systems

Bangkok--11 Sep--Francomasia

WHA Corporation PCL, in conjunction with the Office of Industrial Economics, the Board of Investment of Thailand, the Eastern Economic Corridor Office, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, Center of Robotic Excellence (CoRE) and the Federation of Thai Industries and other partners in the private sector, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster greater collaboration in robotic systems and automation in line with the government's Thailand 4.0 policy.Through this cooperation, they will work closely to improve Thailand's competitiveness in automation development and to enhance the growth of the robotic industry in the ASEAN region.

Shown in photo: Present during the signing of the MoU were

Mr. Uttama Savanayana (8th left), Industry Minister;

Dr. Kanit Sangsubhan (7th left), EEC Secretary-General;

Mr.Verapong Chaiperm (2nd left), Governor, Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand;

Ms Ajarin Pattanapanchai (10th left), Deputy Secretary General of the Board of Investment

Ms. Jareeporn Jarukornsakul (3rd left), Group CEO, WHA Corporation Pcl;

Mr. Siriruj Chulakaratana (6th left), Director General, Office of Industrial Economics;

Mr. Somwang Boonrakcharoen (11th left), President, Thai-German Institute on behalf of Center of Robotic Excellence (CoRE),