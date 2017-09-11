Photo Release: WHA Group Supports Thailand 4.0s Robotic and Automation Systems

General Press Releases Monday September 11, 2017 15:28
Bangkok--11 Sep--Francomasia

WHA Corporation PCL, in conjunction with the Office of Industrial Economics, the Board of Investment of Thailand, the Eastern Economic Corridor Office, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, Center of Robotic Excellence (CoRE) and the Federation of Thai Industries and other partners in the private sector, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster greater collaboration in robotic systems and automation in line with the government's Thailand 4.0 policy.Through this cooperation, they will work closely to improve Thailand's competitiveness in automation development and to enhance the growth of the robotic industry in the ASEAN region.

Shown in photo: Present during the signing of the MoU were
Mr. Uttama Savanayana (8th left), Industry Minister;
Dr. Kanit Sangsubhan (7th left), EEC Secretary-General;
Mr.Verapong Chaiperm (2nd left), Governor, Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand;
Ms Ajarin Pattanapanchai (10th left), Deputy Secretary General of the Board of Investment
Ms. Jareeporn Jarukornsakul (3rd left), Group CEO, WHA Corporation Pcl;
Mr. Siriruj Chulakaratana (6th left), Director General, Office of Industrial Economics;
Mr. Somwang Boonrakcharoen (11th left), President, Thai-German Institute on behalf of Center of Robotic Excellence (CoRE),

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: WHA Group Supports Thailand 4.0s Robotic and Automation Systems

WHA Corporation PCL, in conjunction with the Office of Industrial Economics, the Board of Investment of Thailand, the Eastern Economic Corridor Office, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, Center of Robotic Excellence (CoRE) and the Federation of...

Photo Release: Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok Awarded 5-Star Thailand Hotel Standard 2017 - 2019

Wim N.M. Fagel (5th left), General Manager of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, took time to congratulate his high performing team in proud acknowledgement of the hotel being awarded the "5-Star Thailand Hotel Standard" accreditation for...

THE JOY OF CLASSIC CANTONESE DISH AT FEI YA, RENAISSANCE BANGKOK RATCHAPRASONG HOTEL

Honored as one of the best Cantonese cuisine in Bangkok, Fei Ya at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel promises to delight diners again this September and October with the showcase of traditional favorite "Huai Shan" or "Chinese Gourd" in provincial...

ASEAN parliamentarians alarmed by Cambodia crackdown

Members of parliament from across the ASEAN region expressed grave concerns today over the worsening human rights situation in Cambodia, as the government has continued efforts to crack down on independent media outlets and civil society...

Photo Release: Mobike, worlds largest smart bike sharing platform, enters Thailand with strategic partners

Advanced Info Service, Central Pattana Group, and Kasetsart University partner with Mobike to bring a new smart mobility solution for people and businesses in the country Photo Caption: From left to right: Suvit Arayavilaipong (SVP-Product Management,...

Related Topics

THE BOARD OF INVESTMENT Board of Investment WHA Corporation Thailand 4.0 conjunction Corporation automation Investment Industrial Authority