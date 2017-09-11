Braised Fish Maw Chinese Style At Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya

Braised Fish Maw Chinese Style At Classic Kameo Hotel, AyutthayaGeneral Press Releases Monday September 11, 2017 16:37
Throughout the month of September, Tapestry Restaurant, Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Braised Fish Maw Chinese Style" prepared by our team of skilled chefs. This fantastic fare features braised fish maw and the best sea asparagus sourced daily from local markets. Enjoy this fabulous dish for only 550++ Baht, the perfect partner of tea.
