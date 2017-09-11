Braised Fish Maw Chinese Style At Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya

General Press Releases Monday September 11, 2017 16:37
Bangkok--11 Sep--Cape and Kantary Hotels

Throughout the month of September, Tapestry Restaurant, Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Braised Fish Maw Chinese Style" prepared by our team of skilled chefs. This fantastic fare features braised fish maw and the best sea asparagus sourced daily from local markets. Enjoy this fabulous dish for only 550++ Baht, the perfect partner of tea.

More details are available from Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya on: 035-212-535 or by visiting the website at:www.kameocollection.com.

Latest Press Release

IELTS numbers rise to three million a year

More than three million International English Language Testing System (IELTS) tests were taken in the past year, reflecting the growing importance of the world's leading test of English for international higher education and migration. IELTS is the most...

Braised Fish Maw Chinese Style At Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya

Throughout the month of September, Tapestry Restaurant, Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Braised Fish Maw Chinese Style" prepared by our team of skilled chefs. This fantastic fare features braised fish...

YUM CHA BRUNCH IN THE SKY

Hark back to Imperial China with a delicious dim sum brunch at Skyline. Brunch with fantastic city views every Sunday, enjoying a fantastic selection from our push carts. "Yum Cha" is a long held tradition from China of people visiting tea houses to...

Photo Release: WHA Group Supports Thailand 4.0s Robotic and Automation Systems

WHA Corporation PCL, in conjunction with the Office of Industrial Economics, the Board of Investment of Thailand, the Eastern Economic Corridor Office, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, Center of Robotic Excellence (CoRE) and the Federation of...

Photo Release: Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok Awarded 5-Star Thailand Hotel Standard 2017 - 2019

Wim N.M. Fagel (5th left), General Manager of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, took time to congratulate his high performing team in proud acknowledgement of the hotel being awarded the "5-Star Thailand Hotel Standard" accreditation for...

Related Topics

Classic Kameo Hotel Ayutthaya Tapestry Restaurant Classic Kameo Hotel Classic Kameo Kameo Hotel Restaurant Throughout Recommend Ayutthaya Chinese