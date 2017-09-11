INTRODUCING THE ATHENEE HOTEL, A LUXURY COLLECTION HOTEL BANGKOK UNRIVALED LUXURY REFINEMENT AWAITS

INTRODUCING THE ATHENEE HOTEL, A LUXURY COLLECTION HOTEL BANGKOK UNRIVALED LUXURY REFINEMENT AWAITSGeneral Press Releases Monday September 11, 2017 09:12
Following an extensive redesign and refurbishment, Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien Hotel will be unveiled on 6 October 2017 as The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok. Now featuring a blend of contemporary and authentic Thai design elements, the opulent hotel will provide discerning travelers with a new experience in luxury and style.
Reimagined to define the destination's history, culture and location, The Athenee Hotel's transformation was inspired by Princess Valaya Alongkorn, daughter of Chulalongkorn, King Rama V (1853 – 1938) and the aunt of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Rama IX. The princess lived during an extraordinary period of Thai history; a time of modernization, social reforms and Western influence through architecture, fashion and etiquette.
The iconic hotel, which stands in the grounds of her former royal residence, will welcome guests with a grand staircase, sparkling chandeliers, and an engaging blend of Thai and European design style that is imbued with the spirit of Princess Valaya Alongkorn.
The refurbished 374 accommodations at The Athenee Hotel will incorporate elements of local culture and royal heritage. Classic furniture, a sophisticated palette of white, grey and maroon, and elegant Thai motifs on fabrics will be enriched by the renowned Luxury Collection bed, contemporary comforts such as an illy espresso capsule machine, and the latest wired and wireless technology. The Royal Club floor suites have also been redecorated using royal blue and grey.
"We are thrilled that we will soon be unveiling the The Athenee Hotel and inviting guests to immerse themselves in unrivalled levels of luxury and refinement," says ChooLeng Goh, General Manager. "Combining the best of contemporary refinements with a distinct sense of place, The Athenee Hotel is set to become one of the most prestigious addresses in this intriguing city."
In addition to the refurbished guestrooms and suites, The Athenee Hotel project includes a refreshed design and layout of The Rain Tree Cafe with the addition of the period-styled Valaya Room, where guests can enjoy a leisurely breakfast or private gathering, The Secret Garden and The Bakery.
The Athenee Hotel outdoor pool area and function space on the 4th floor have also been redesigned as a tranquil oasis in the heart of downtown Bangkok. Located on the 6th floor, the multi-functional Atheneum Meeting Rooms and Lounge will also provide the perfect venue for stimulating business events and memorable social gatherings, enhanced by themed coffee break with cuisine inspired by the Princess Valaya Alongkorn's global travel.
