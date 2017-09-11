Enriching Beer Therapy at the Luxury SPA at Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

Bangkok--11 Sep--Minor Hotel

September Discover the nourishing powers of beer at Anantara Spa. Rich in vitamins, amino acids, minerals and anti-oxidants, beer is an excellent choice for revitalizing your skin.

Enjoy a 2-hour spa journey beginning with a foamy Beer Mint Bubble Bath. Cleanse your skin with a Beer Scrub containing active ingredients such as orange peel, Oryza salt rice powder and cranberry seed. Finally, relax into a Rice Bran Oil Massage by our skilled therapists.

Priced at THB 3,900++ per person / THB 7,600++ per couple including a complimentary beer voucher for Elephant Bar. Available from September – October 2017.

For more information or to make a booking, please call Ext. 1563