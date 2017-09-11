Enriching Beer Therapy at the Luxury SPA at Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

Enriching Beer Therapy at the Luxury SPA at Anantara Riverside Bangkok ResortGeneral Press Releases Monday September 11, 2017 12:20
Enjoy a 2-hour spa journey beginning with a foamy Beer Mint Bubble Bath. Cleanse your skin with a Beer Scrub containing active ingredients such as orange peel, Oryza salt rice powder and cranberry seed. Finally, relax into a Rice Bran Oil Massage by our skilled therapists.
