Enriching Beer Therapy at the Luxury SPA at Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

General Press Releases Monday September 11, 2017 12:20
Bangkok--11 Sep--Minor Hotel
September Discover the nourishing powers of beer at Anantara Spa. Rich in vitamins, amino acids, minerals and anti-oxidants, beer is an excellent choice for revitalizing your skin.

Enjoy a 2-hour spa journey beginning with a foamy Beer Mint Bubble Bath. Cleanse your skin with a Beer Scrub containing active ingredients such as orange peel, Oryza salt rice powder and cranberry seed. Finally, relax into a Rice Bran Oil Massage by our skilled therapists.

Priced at THB 3,900++ per person / THB 7,600++ per couple including a complimentary beer voucher for Elephant Bar. Available from September – October 2017.
For more information or to make a booking, please call Ext. 1563

Latest Press Release

Enriching Beer Therapy at the Luxury SPA at Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

September Discover the nourishing powers of beer at Anantara Spa. Rich in vitamins, amino acids, minerals and anti-oxidants, beer is an excellent choice for revitalizing your skin. Enjoy a 2-hour spa journey beginning with a foamy Beer Mint Bubble Bath....

Photo Release: Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon Welcomes the Prime Minister of India

The management of Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon led by May Myat Mon Win, General Manager of the Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon (6th from right), welcomed The Prime Minister of the Republic of India His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi (7th from right),...

How Brands Should Engage with Thailands Connected Consumers Tetra Pak Index 2017

The Tetra Pak Index 2017 focuses on the rise of the Connected Consumer, and what it means for brands in Thailand and South East Asia to thrive in a digital, information-saturated world With 67% internet penetration and 133% mobile penetration ,...

Photo Release: CPF wins PM#s Award in Best Thai Brand and Best Green Innovation Award

Prime Minister Prayut chan-o-cha (3rd from right) presents Prime Minister's Export Awards in the category of "Best Thai Brand" to Mr.Prasit Boondoungprasert (4th from left), Chief Operating Officer, International Trade and Business Development of Charoen...

NCH Thailand launches Create Smile Project for children

NCH, a global leader in commercial and industrial maintenance products and services, led by Mr.Chayuth Temnitikul, Managing Director of NCH Thailand, together with management team create the project "Create Smile for Children" to enhance education for...

Related Topics

Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort Anantara Riverside Bangkok ANANTARA RIVERSIDE Riverside Bangkok Discover the Anantara Spa Riverside Excellent Anantara Bangkok