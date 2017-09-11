The Fab Five Grapes Five at BarSu - Cocktail, Wine Snack Offers

Bangkok--11 Sep--Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

Join friends and colleagues at BarSu for two outstanding offers, now with extended hours for even better value and more fun! "Fab Five" cocktail promotion and our great new wine and snack offer, "Grapes Five" are available from 17:30 – midnight. Come on over to Bangkok's coolest night venue for unbeatable drinks offers and live music from sensational bands!

"Fab Five"

Monday to Saturday at BarSu from 17:30 – 00:00 hours, our creative bartenders mix, muddle and stir "Fab Five" cocktails made with a base spirit of your choice, including vodka, rum, gin, or whiskey. Pay just 500 Baht and receive five drinks or four drinks with light bites or choose three drinks with two snacks. Enjoy your cocktails in BarSu's lounge or on the new terrace. You can also explore our new tapas menu with highlights such as Calamari, Vegetarian Spring Rolls, Chicken Wings or French fries.

"Grapes Five"

From Monday to Saturday, wine lovers can now enjoy a selection of exciting New World wines and delicious light bites. The "Grapes Five" Offer is at just 1,000 Baht net. Choose your selection from the following:

5 coupons for 5 wines4 coupons for wines and 1 coupon for a snack3 coupons for wines and 2 coupons for snacks2 coupons for wines and 3 coupons for snacksThe Grapes Five wine selection includes the fresh and fruity Italian sparkling wine, Prosecco Follador, Sauvignon Blanc or Reservado Chardonnay from Chile and Syrah Private Bin Gfrom Australia or Cabernet Sauvignon from Chile.

The creative chefs at BarSu's open kitchen have also prepared five delicious snacks to complement the wines. Choose from nicoise salad with yellow fin tuna, green beans, egg, and olives, little organic prawns with lime and aioli, chicken masala skewers with masala, onion and tomato salsa, and Nachos chips with choice of jalapeno cheese, guacamole, tomato salsa and sour cream.

"Grapes Five" coupons are available for purchase Monday - Saturday at 17:30 – 00:00 hours.

Get more from your nights at BarSu with "Fab Five" and "Grapes Five" offers, Monday to Saturday, only at BarSu!

BarSu – the place to be

BarSu serves creative interpretations of casual fare to enjoy with craft beers, fine wines and signature drinks. The relaxed dining experience is elevated by chic contemporary decor and interactive music. There is also an intimate terrace overlooking bustling Sukhumvit Road.

BarSu is located at 250 Sukhumvit Road on the ground floor of Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit in the heart of Bangkok's lively downtown district. Just meters from the Asoke BTS Skytrain and Sukhumvit MRT subway stations, it's a breeze to get to.

The Grande Club and SPG members enjoy privileges; offers do not apply to Fab Five and Grapes Five at BarSu

For more information please contact 02 649 8358, email: dining.sgs@luxurycollection.com

orwww.facebook.com/barsubangkok