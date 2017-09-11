NCH Thailand launches Create Smile Project for children

Bangkok--11 Sep--NCH

NCH, a global leader in commercial and industrial maintenance products and services, led by Mr.Chayuth Temnitikul, Managing Director of NCH Thailand, together with management team create the project "Create Smile for Children" to enhance education for Thai children to grow sustainably by providing educational equipments; tables, chairs, whiteboard, shelves, filing cabinets, printer and multifunction copier to Ban Nong Ngiu Nong Sai School to benefit of students and teachers in school.

Baan Nong Ngiu Nong Sai School is located at Nangrong Subdistrict, Nang Rong District, Buriram Province. It is a kindergarten and elementary school with more than 100 students and 12 teachers. The educational aids at school are not enough for the number of children, make learning is difficult.

Mr. Chayuth Temnitikul, Managing Director of NCH Thailand, revealed the source of the project "Create Smile for Children" that "throughout our century of history in business, NCH take a great care of society continually, as good society leads to sustainable development of the nation, children are very important forces of nation but there are many of those who do not have full access to education because of the lack of educational equipment. Therefore, to promote education and provide better educational opportunities for our students, we are pleased to help provide sufficient instructional materials to students so that Baan Nong Ngew Nong Sai School is a suitable place for education."