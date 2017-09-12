Just Add LINE @Cafe Kantary Buy 2 Pieces of Mooncake - Get Free! 1 Pot of Cafe Kantary Hot Tea At Cafe Kantary

Bangkok--12 Sep--Cape and Kantary Hotels 16 September to 4 October 2017, join us at all Cafe Kantary locations across Thailand. Just add LINE @Cafe Kantary and buy 2 pieces of Mooncake, you will immediately get Free! 1 Pot of Cafe Kantary Hot Tea. More details are available from the Cape & Kantary call centre on: 1627 or visit our website atwww.cafekantary.com.

Latest Press Release

World#s Best Universities for Getting a Job, Announced by QS Quacquarelli Symonds QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts and career advice specialists, have announced the world's 500 leading universities for the nurturing of graduate employability. This innovative and unique ranking provides extensive insights into...

Just Add LINE @Cafe Kantary Buy 2 Pieces of Mooncake - Get Free! 1 Pot of Cafe Kantary Hot Tea At Cafe Kantary 16 September to 4 October 2017, join us at all Cafe Kantary locations across Thailand. Just add LINE @Cafe Kantary and buy 2 pieces of Mooncake, you will immediately get Free! 1 Pot of Cafe Kantary Hot Tea. More details are available from the Cape &...

TUV Rheinland extends lead in fashion and textiles chemical management as the newest ZDHC global training provider TUV Rheinland has extended its lead in the provision of chemical management solutions and services for the textile, fashion and footwear industry, following its accreditation as a global training provider by the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals...

Sauteed Shrimp with Shanghai Sauce Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya Throughout the month of September, Tapestry Restaurant at Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya, invites you to try this delectable recommended dish "Sauteed Shrimp with Shanghai Sauce". This fantastic fare features the freshest shrimp sourced daily fresh from...

BBQ Seafood and Grilled Beef Dinner Buffet? At Cuisine Unplugged, Pullman Bangkok King Power Looking for the best international seafood and barbeque dinner buffet in Bangkok? Why not to enjoy at Cuisine Unplugged, Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel experience succulent grilled beef Asado from the USA, Australia and Argentina.?? The best seafood...

Related Topics