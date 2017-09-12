Just Add LINE @Cafe Kantary Buy 2 Pieces of Mooncake - Get Free! 1 Pot of Cafe Kantary Hot Tea At Cafe Kantary

Just Add LINE @Cafe Kantary Buy 2 Pieces of Mooncake - Get Free! 1 Pot of Cafe Kantary Hot Tea At Cafe KantaryGeneral Press Releases Tuesday September 12, 2017 12:08
Latest Press Release
QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts and career advice specialists, have announced the world's 500 leading universities for the nurturing of graduate employability. This innovative and unique ranking provides extensive insights into...
16 September to 4 October 2017, join us at all Cafe Kantary locations across Thailand. Just add LINE @Cafe Kantary and buy 2 pieces of Mooncake, you will immediately get Free! 1 Pot of Cafe Kantary Hot Tea. More details are available from the Cape &...
TUV Rheinland has extended its lead in the provision of chemical management solutions and services for the textile, fashion and footwear industry, following its accreditation as a global training provider by the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals...
Throughout the month of September, Tapestry Restaurant at Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya, invites you to try this delectable recommended dish "Sauteed Shrimp with Shanghai Sauce". This fantastic fare features the freshest shrimp sourced daily fresh from...
Looking for the best international seafood and barbeque dinner buffet in Bangkok? Why not to enjoy at Cuisine Unplugged, Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel experience succulent grilled beef Asado from the USA, Australia and Argentina.?? The best seafood...