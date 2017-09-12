IMPACT Speed Park teams up with Breeze Cafe Bar to debut Drive Dine package for groups of 20+

Bangkok--12 Sep--Inspire Communication

We want you to relish not only the thrill of outdoor go-kart racing but also palate-pleasing menu at this new hangout with gorgeous, scenic views of Muang Thong Thani Lake. We are a one-stop destination for your half-day and one-day getaway, or if you are looking for a place to cherish your "us" time with family members or friends, you will have an absolute blast here. Our group package is designed to create long-lasting memories of racing experience with friends, co-workers, associates, or even supervisors in a fun and safe environment.

IMPACT Speed Park, Thailand's best go-karting entertainment venue,teams up with Breeze Caf & Bar to launch this special promotion "Drive & Dine, Thrill then Chill" for groups of speed lovers, 20 and up, at only 1,300 baht/person (Monday to Friday) and 1,500 baht/person (Saturday and Sunday).

Our highly experienced head chef, Sharyn Gratton, a native to Australia who brings with her years of culinary experience in upscale, high volume restaurants, spends hours every day behind the kitchen station focusing on creating seasonal specialties and daily specials, ensuring maximum productivity, and training her culinary staff to craft tantalizing menus to exhilarate you and your guests.

The package, available from today until February 28, 2018 for a group reservation for up to 20 persons, includes a membership fee of 100 baht/person, 2 karting sessions, one full-course dinner, and winner's trophies for the top 3 scoring go-karters.

IMPACT Lakeside has become home to multiple leisure & entertainment attractions: IMPACT Speed Park, a world-class go-kart facility equipped with eco-friendly next-generation electric karts and professional circuit, Breeze Caf & Bar, a new restaurant serving Thai and Western menus with a fusion twist, Sunset Bar, and ISAN Jim Joom, an authentic northeastern style hot pot known for using only fresh ingredients to enhance the favor in a casual setting.

We are confident you will find this package the best bang for your buck and enjoy an unforgettable experience of both for the price of one.