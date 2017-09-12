BBQ Seafood and Grilled Beef Dinner Buffet? At Cuisine Unplugged, Pullman Bangkok King Power

Bangkok--12 Sep--Pullman Bangkok King Power Looking for the best international seafood and barbeque dinner buffet in Bangkok? Why not to enjoy at Cuisine Unplugged, Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel experience succulent grilled beef Asado from the USA, Australia and Argentina.?? The best seafood dinner buffet in Bangkok featuring a BBQ seafood buffet with the fresh selection of seafood on ice including French Fine de Claire oysters and New Zealand mussels, rock lobsters plus smoked Norwegian salmon with condiments as well as a parade of aged cheese and cold cuts, healthy salads with a variety of sauces, Japanese sushi and sashimi, Italian pizzas, BBQ meats and a decadent dessert corner with macarons. Every Friday - Sunday from 18.00 – 22.30 hrs. Beef Asado BBQ seafood Fine de Claire Cancale No.4 Blue swimmer crabs Thailand – Phuket Three-spot swimming crabs Thailand – Phuket Chinese brown crabs China Tourteaux crabs France Snow crabs France Tiger crabs Indonesia Mud crabs Africa Soft-shelled crabs China Pay only THB 1,190 net per person for online bookings or King Power members Online booking, please visit http://www.pullmanbangkokkingpower.com/offers/seafood-buffet-in-bangkok/ Special Benefits • Free for children less than 5 yrs. of age. • Half price for children aged 5-11 yrs.

BBQ Seafood and Grilled Beef Dinner Buffet? At Cuisine Unplugged, Pullman Bangkok King Power Looking for the best international seafood and barbeque dinner buffet in Bangkok? Why not to enjoy at Cuisine Unplugged, Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel experience succulent grilled beef Asado from the USA, Australia and Argentina.?? The best seafood...

