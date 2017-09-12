Sauteed Shrimp with Shanghai Sauce Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya

Bangkok--12 Sep--Cape and Kantary Hotels

Throughout the month of September, Tapestry Restaurant at Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya, invites you to try this delectable recommended dish "Sauteed Shrimp with Shanghai Sauce". This fantastic fare features the freshest shrimp sourced daily fresh from the sea. Our skilled and creative chefs have crafted this delicious sizzling dish with your enjoyment in mind! Enjoy this succulent fare for only 450++ Baht. Paired with draft beer adds to your enjoyment.

More details are available from Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya on Tel: 035-212-535 or visit our website at:www.kameocollection.com.