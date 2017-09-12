Photo Release: Grand Opening of its football court

Bangkok--12 Sep--CAK International CAK International Co., Ltd. Had a Grand Opening of its football court. It had held a friendly match for the women employees. To support the employees to concentrate more on their health, for better health.

