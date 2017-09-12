Keep calm and enjoy high tea at Zing Bakery, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--12 Sep--Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Take some much-needed time out (and weight off your feet) by indulging in Zing Bakery's afternoon "Parisian tea-time" set. Our cute little pastry shop is located on the Ground floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, with High Tea served daily from 15.00 to 17.00 hrs.

Zing Bakery's High Tea set is priced at THB 699++ per couple (plus government tax and service charges) and features a selection of assorted macaroons, Paris-Brest pastries, chocolate eclair, vanilla mille feuille and pâte à choux. Our sweets and pastries are homemade using fresh products. Of course, that price includes a freshly brewed pot of premium TWG tea, perfect to enjoy alone or share with friends.

You can also take your pick from many of our savoury delights, such as bite-sized duck liver terrine, tuna tartare and smoked salmon with sour cream and chives.

For more information, please call us at: 0 2100 1234 ext. 6485.