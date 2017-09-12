Keep calm and enjoy high tea at Zing Bakery, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Keep calm and enjoy high tea at Zing Bakery, Centara Grand at CentralWorldGeneral Press Releases Tuesday September 12, 2017 14:44
Take some much-needed time out (and weight off your feet) by indulging in Zing Bakery's afternoon "Parisian tea-time" set. Our cute little pastry shop is located on the Ground floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, with High Tea served daily from 15.00 to 17.00 hrs.
Zing Bakery's High Tea set is priced at THB 699++ per couple (plus government tax and service charges) and features a selection of assorted macaroons, Paris-Brest pastries, chocolate eclair, vanilla mille feuille and pâte à choux. Our sweets and pastries are homemade using fresh products. Of course, that price includes a freshly brewed pot of premium TWG tea, perfect to enjoy alone or share with friends.
