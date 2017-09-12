You canMake THE Difference Join #TMB I ING ParkRun 2017 on December 24th, 2017

Bangkok--12 Sep--Maxima Consultants

TMB and ING Banking Asia, will organize the charity mini-marathon 'TMB | ING ParkRun 2017, You can… Make THE Difference', the charity mini-marathon in Thailand, which encourages runners to share their running goals via social network, to get support from friends and raise funds online to help cardiac children to get operations. Proceeds, funds raised by runners and top-up donation from TMB will be presented to the Cardiac Children Foundation under the Patronage of HRH Princess Galyani Vadhana for its Cardiac Children Operations Project. Tickets, at 500 Baht each, are available online onwww.makeTHEdifference.org/parkrun from September 11, 2017 - November 30, 2017 or until stocks last. For details, contact TMB Contact Centre Tel 02-242-3603.

The TMB I ING ParkRun 2017 will take place on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in three adjacent public parks - Chatuchak Park, Vachirabenjatas Park and Queen Sirikit Park. The event offers three categories of distance 2.7 kilometer walk & fun run, 5.5 kilometer and 10.5 kilometer mini-marathon. All runners who reach the finish line will be awarded with Make THE Difference medals. The 1st – 3 rd place of 5.5 km at free range and 10.5 km distance at aged below 20 years/ aged 20-49 years / aged 50 years & above categories will receive a trophy and a cash prize of 5,000 Baht, 3,000 Baht and 1,000 Baht, respectively. Ticket is available online on www.makeTHEdifference.org/parkrun, running shirt made from DryDye environmentally-friendly, RFID and BIB will be sent to purchaser by post only. TMB Foundation will issue receipt to be used for income tax deduction purpose upon request. All ticket proceeds, funds raised by runners and top-up donation from TMB will go to the Cardiac Children Foundation under the Patronage of HRH Princess Galyani Vadhana for its Cardiac Children Operations Project.