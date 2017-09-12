ASIA DMC LAUNCHES SPECIALIST MICE DIVISION TO MANAGE CORPORATE EVENTS AND INCENTIVES

Bangkok--12 Sep--Delivering Asia Communications

Award-winning destination management company ASIA DMC has launched a specialist MICE division for tailor-made corporate events and incentives in Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam.

The move follows soaring demand from the booming economies in China and India where companies are looking for highly personalised events for senior executives and top achievers.

The Hanoi-headquartered company will leverage its expertise and long-term supplier relationships to deliver exclusive events managed by on-the-ground teams focusing on the iconic destinations of Angkor Wat, Bagan and Halong Bay. The division will be led by Subhash Chandar in the position of Business Development Manager - MICE, who will report to ASIA DMC Group Managing Director, Linh Le.

"MICE is not new to us," said Mr Chandar. "We can handle large and medium sized events – but we are also seeing a market shift as demand increases too for more personalised, creative events that are smaller in scale. This is why we have assembled a dedicated team of corporate events planners to manage these events in iconic destinations to create meaningful and memorable occasions for the business groups."

In the past year ASIA DMC has handled some of the largest MICE groups to visit South East Asia, including the biggest Indian group to visit Cambodia. A total of 350 delegates from Volvo Eicher came to Siem Reap for Eicher Go Pro, an international distributor conference and awards ceremony for their dealers across the globe, during which the world-famous Phare Circus performed.

ASIA DMC also recently managed a 200-delegate incentive for Godrej India to Ho Chi Minh City and a 125-delegate meeting and award ceremony for Konica Minolta.

Unique venues used include Terrace of the Elephants which can handle up to 400 delegates, which is a part of Angkor Thom in Angkor Wat temple complex and features an Aspara dance performance; island dining on Ban Chan Beach in Halong Bay for up to 100 delegates; and dining at the Reunification Palace for up to 500 delegates in Ho Chi Minh City.