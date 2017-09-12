ASIA DMC LAUNCHES SPECIALIST MICE DIVISION TO MANAGE CORPORATE EVENTS AND INCENTIVES

ASIA DMC LAUNCHES SPECIALIST MICE DIVISION TO MANAGE CORPORATE EVENTS AND INCENTIVESGeneral Press Releases Tuesday September 12, 2017 15:51
The Hanoi-headquartered company will leverage its expertise and long-term supplier relationships to deliver exclusive events managed by on-the-ground teams focusing on the iconic destinations of Angkor Wat, Bagan and Halong Bay. The division will be led by Subhash Chandar in the position of Business Development Manager - MICE, who will report to ASIA DMC Group Managing Director, Linh Le.
"MICE is not new to us," said Mr Chandar. "We can handle large and medium sized events – but we are also seeing a market shift as demand increases too for more personalised, creative events that are smaller in scale. This is why we have assembled a dedicated team of corporate events planners to manage these events in iconic destinations to create meaningful and memorable occasions for the business groups."
In the past year ASIA DMC has handled some of the largest MICE groups to visit South East Asia, including the biggest Indian group to visit Cambodia. A total of 350 delegates from Volvo Eicher came to Siem Reap for Eicher Go Pro, an international distributor conference and awards ceremony for their dealers across the globe, during which the world-famous Phare Circus performed.
Unique venues used include Terrace of the Elephants which can handle up to 400 delegates, which is a part of Angkor Thom in Angkor Wat temple complex and features an Aspara dance performance; island dining on Ban Chan Beach in Halong Bay for up to 100 delegates; and dining at the Reunification Palace for up to 500 delegates in Ho Chi Minh City.
Latest Press Release
Prime Minister Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha welcomed Mr. Hiroshige Seko, Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Investment (METI) on Sept. 11, who led a mission of 570-high level Japanese business people and economic organisations to visit Thailand on the...
A salad often seems like a healthy choice, but many are loaded with high calorie ingredients. When we think of a salad, we often picture a beautiful bowl of leafy greens tossed with other colorful veggies like orange carrots, purple onions, bright red...
Award-winning destination management company ASIA DMC has launched a specialist MICE division for tailor-made corporate events and incentives in Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam. The move follows soaring demand from the booming economies in China and India...
CAK International Co., Ltd. Had a Grand Opening of its football court. It had held a friendly match for the women employees. To support the employees to concentrate more on their health, for better...
Take some much-needed time out (and weight off your feet) by indulging in Zing Bakery's afternoon "Parisian tea-time" set. Our cute little pastry shop is located on the Ground floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, with...