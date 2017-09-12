Up to 50% off French Dinner at Wine Pub, Pullman Bangkok King Power

Up to 50% off French Dinner at Wine Pub, Pullman Bangkok King PowerGeneral Press Releases Tuesday September 12, 2017 09:48
The best wine bar in Bangkok, Wine Pub at Pullman Bangkok King Power has an exclusive offer of up to an irresistible 50% off all À La Carte menus of French-Bistronomy style cuisine when you book online, recognized as the best wine bar destination in Bangkok for all wine lovers and recipient of a "Wine & Gastronomic Excellence Award 2017" from the Luxury Travel Guide, United Kingdom. Open daily from 18.00 – 01.00 hrs.
What could be better than enjoying a variety of gastronomic French A la Carte menus including French Bouchot mussels, Pan fried snow fish, seared Argentinean beef tenderloin and spaghetti olio bacon as you complement your dinner with any of our 48 wines by the glass, or more than 140 references of wine by the bottle from around the world, including Grand Cru and sparkling wines.
Special every last Thursday of the month from 19.00 – 20.00 hrs, enjoy Wine Class served along with tapas. It is the basic in wine and food pairing. Next class is Thursday 28th September 2017. THB 399 net per person. Limited seats are available.
