Photo Release: Dusit Thani Hua Hin Welcomes TCEB International Media Familiarization Trip

Bangkok--12 Sep--Dusit Thani Hua Hin

Victor Sukseree, General Manager of Dusit Thani Hua Hin welcomed a large number of delegates on the International Media Familiarization Trip IMFT 2017, organised by Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), to an amazing showcase of the endless surprises and possibilities offered for events staged at Dusit Thani Hua Hin, not least a mini re-enactment of the Royal Barge Procession and a self-cooking theme.

The 'Thailand the Kingdom of Bleisure' campaign gave an opportunity to present the balance between Business and Leisure to key International media and help promote the destination of Hua Hin.