Photo Release: Dusit Thani Hua Hin Welcomes TCEB International Media Familiarization Trip

Photo Release: Dusit Thani Hua Hin Welcomes TCEB International Media Familiarization TripGeneral Press Releases Tuesday September 12, 2017 08:48
Victor Sukseree, General Manager of Dusit Thani Hua Hin welcomed a large number of delegates on the International Media Familiarization Trip IMFT 2017, organised by Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), to an amazing showcase of the endless surprises and possibilities offered for events staged at Dusit Thani Hua Hin, not least a mini re-enactment of the Royal Barge Procession and a self-cooking theme.
Latest Press Release
Victor Sukseree, General Manager of Dusit Thani Hua Hin welcomed a large number of delegates on the International Media Familiarization Trip IMFT 2017, organised by Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), to an amazing showcase of the endless...
TMB and ING Banking Asia, will organize the charity mini-marathon 'TMB | ING ParkRun 2017, You can… Make THE Difference', the charity mini-marathon in Thailand, which encourages runners to share their running goals via social network, to get...
Ari Juels, leading cryptography academic and former RSA Chief Scientist, has co-authored and released a technical whitepaper with the team behind SmartContract.com , the leading blockchain middleware provider, used by technical leaders like SWIFT, and...
YSC has announced today the appointment of a new Global Head of Leadership Potential. Carly Lund will join the new role with immediate effect from her position as Managing Consultant in YSC. (Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160610/377895LOGO...
Join friends and colleagues at BarSu for two outstanding offers, now with extended hours for even better value and more fun! "Fab Five" cocktail promotion and our great new wine and snack offer, "Grapes Five" are available from 17:30 – midnight....