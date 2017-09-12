Photo Release: ISE celebrates 12th anniversary with commitment to bring its engineering program on par with international standards

Photo Release: ISE celebrates 12th anniversary with commitment to bring its engineering program on par with international standardsGeneral Press Releases Tuesday September 12, 2017 12:57
The International School of Engineering (ISE), Chulalongkorn University celebrates its 12th anniversary with the announcement of new management policy to enhance the quality of engineering education at par with international standards. Because of well-equipped curriculum with cooperative education and English skills for communicating and working in both regional and international areas, the International School of Engineering's graduates are well-equipped and potentially demanded by industrial market. In the past 12 years, the International School of Engineering has cultivated 1,266 potential engineering graduates who work in both local and international companies.
Photo Caption: Assoc. Prof. Tawatchai Charinpanitkul (4th from right), Associate Dean of Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University, and Asst. Prof. Dr. Witaya Wannasuphoprasit (5th from left), Director of the International School of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University, took a group photo with Yuke Songpaisarn (5th from right), an alumnus of the ISE's Nano Engineering program, along with ISE students at the ISE's 12th anniversary event which was recently held at Engineering Centennial Memorial Building, Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University.
